Age: 47
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Tehachapi, Calif.
Educated at: B.S. Civil Engineering, United States Military Academy; M.S. Engineering Management, Missouri University of Science and Technology; M.B.A., Norwich University
Family: Married 24 years to Melissa and we have two children, Julianna, and William.
Job: Superintendent, Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site
Job’s reward: The honor and privilege of caring for our national treasures and working with the dedicated and passionate staff of the National Park Service.
Job’s frustrations: Not enough hours in the day nor enough resources to do everything.
Very first job was: I was probably around 11 or 12 years old when I started mowing lawns for my neighbors and friends of the family. I remember taking everything I earned and spending it at the local arcade!
Favorite food: Having lived in Philadelphia for nearly a decade, I think I have turned into a foodie. I enjoy trying different foods and new ways to prepare them…so I don’t have a favorite food. I eat everything from a Philly cheesesteak, Thai, vegetarian, sushi, etc.
Pets: At one time our house could have been categorized as a small animal zoo. Over the past 15 years we’ve had guinea pigs, birds, cats, dogs, rabbits, rats, turtles, gerbils, and mice. Thankfully many of the animals have, let’s say, moved on. Today we only have a rescued German Shepherd-Pit Bull mix named Tessa. We also have a red eared slider turtle named Rocky. Rocky hails from the Philadelphia Italian Market and was adopted from a street stand when she was no larger than a half dollar coin. We also have a budgie ironically named Ventana.
Hero: My wife because she is my everything. It might sound cliché…but it is 100% true. Not only is she the perfect wife and mom, but she is very accomplished in her professional career. She is a career learner, currently getting her PhD, veteran, active member of many national and worldwide organizations, and hosts a podcast. She is amazing in all that she touches and is an inspiration.
Hobbies: I’m a relatively new beekeeper. Bees are amazing insects and so important to our environment. I also own an Indian Scout motorcycle and enjoy taking in the scenic beauty of south-central PA. And, when this pandemic is behind us, I want to do a lot more traveling. We live in a very diverse and beautiful world with much to see and learn.
Pet peeves: Drivers that don’t follow the rules of a 4-way stop.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: There are many things I would like to have witnessed from our history. I have always been fascinated with societies that have innovated for their survival or created because of their beliefs. Many times, societies achieve engineering feats that we have difficulty explaining today. A few examples include ancient mysteries like Stonehenge, the statues of Easter Island, the Pyramids, Machu Picchu, and the aqueduct of Segovia.
Event that changed your life: Like many people my age, September 11, 2001 was a day that changed my life. My wife and I were both stationed at Fort Polk, LA at the time and we were new parents with our daughter who was just 6 months old. I was on my way to the hospital to get a haircut between morning PT and when I had to report for duty. On that morning I walked into the hospital where the television was on and one of the World Trade Center towers was smoking from the first plane crash. Moments later I see the second plane hit the other tower on live television. I’ll never forget that moment and the changes we still experience decades later.
Your scariest moment: About six years ago my family and I took a vacation to England. We decided to go to London for most of the trip, but we also planned an excursion to Cardiff Bay to see the Dr. Who museum. Our son was big into Dr. Who at the time so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity! To make the trip from London to Cardiff Bay we reserved a rental car and generally knew where we were going. When planning the trip, I wasn’t concerned about driving on the opposite side of the road. How hard could it be, right? When we eventually picked up the rental car, which was happened to also be a manual, I panicked and thought I had made a terrible mistake. I was driving from the passenger seat, on the wrong side of the road, shifting with my left hand…we were going to die. Fortunately, after my one-hour panic attack subsided, we finally got our bearings, and I became much more comfortable driving…on the wrong side.
Piece of advice that you live by: Do what is right, not what is easy.
Favorite reading/author: I have a wide variety of reading interests and authors I like. I enjoy authors like Bill Bryson, John Grisham, Rick Atkinson, George Orwell and Ta-Nahisi Coats. Most recently I have finished “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson.
Website you visit most: Amazon.com. Tell me who doesn’t…
Would like tickets to see: Just about anything at this point. The pandemic has certainly had an impact on those that depend on concert venues to make a living. We already have tickets to see comedian Iliza Shlesinger this November, which was postponed from 2020. Keeping my fingers crossed!
3 items on your bucket list: 1. Through-hike the Appalachian Trail 2. Ride a motorcycle cross country 3. See the Northern Lights
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would like to be conversant in Spanish. I think there are many benefits to learning another language.
What would people find surprising about you? I enjoy sewing. I learned to sew shortly after I was married, and we rented a place that needed curtains. Buying curtains was expensive…but we had been gifted a sewing machine as a wedding present! Thus, my sewing adventures began, and I sewed curtains. Aside from the normal ‘sewing repairs’ that things need, I have also made a dress for my daughter and taught my son how to sew on name badges for his uniforms.
What would make this world a better place? Kindness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.