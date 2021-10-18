Age: 40
Lives: New Oxford
From where originally: York, Pa
Educated at: York Catholic, Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, Mount Saint Mary’ Seminary
Family: Dad, Keith Miley Carroll of York; mother, Doris Carroll (deceased); brother, Kevin Carroll of York; sister: Anne Spahr of Dover
Job: Roman Catholic Priest; pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford
Job’s reward: Working with people, helping them to encounter God’s love!
Job’s frustrations: I will plead the fifth! Ha ha!
Very first job was: Wendy’s
Favorite food: Chicken, Steak, and Fish
Pets: Dog Daisy
Hobbies: Biking, Walking, and following team sports (Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan)
Collects: Nativities and Santa Claus figures.
Trait inherited from parents: Some say I inherited by naturally loud speaking voice from my mom and my laid-back personality from my dad.
Piece of advice that you live by: Be prepared to do a good turn daily…Scout motto and slogan put together in one.
Who needs a hug and why? Everyone, we all need to know that we are loved and supported
Favorite spot-on earth? Anywhere outdoors, because it is peaceful. Love being on a hike or on the water.
Website you visit most: www.icbvmnewoxford.org because I edit and post.
Would like concert tickets to see: I love anything country.
Three items on your bucket list: I would just like to continue living life to the fullest each day. Every day is a new adventure.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would love to play the guitar…love country music.
What would people find surprising about you? I am naturally introverted and quiet…although when I get up to preach no one would recognize it.
What would make this world a better place? Stepping away from the computer and the television set and spending more time with family. Everything begins at home. Make time for the family meal. Then going out, getting to know our neighbors, and doing kind things for one another. It begins always with the little things.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who lived life, trying to do their best every day.
