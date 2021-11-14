Age: 43
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Chambersburg
Educated at: Juniata College and Jefferson Medical College. Residency in Latrobe, Pa.
Family: Wife, Charity; children, Grace, 15, Katelynn, 11, and Luke, 8
Job: Family physician at Gettysburg Family Practice
Job’s reward: I enjoy really taking the time to get to know my patients which allows extra insight into any of the health problems they may have.
Job’s frustration: When any institution gets in the way of taking good care of my patients.
Very first job: I was mover in the summers of my college years.
Favorite food: My mother’s goulash. We aren’t Hungarian but it’s a great recipe.
Pets: Dog, Sophie; two cats, Blaze and Scout
Hero: Any American who is working hard right now when it would be so easy just to throw in the towel. My staff at GFP is a good example.
Hobbies: Basketball, walking and coaching whatever sport my children maybe in at the time.
Pet peeves: Right now, laziness
You collect: Can I say debt?
Best friend: My wife. Also I have a close group of about 5 guys from church that keep each in other in check and pray for each other. I am also very close to some high school best friends.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: The signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Event that changed your life: Simply, it was a sweet moment as a 5th grader when I accepted Jesus as my Savior. It shaped my world view.
Your scariest moment: See below
Your first memory: Waking up at age 3 and finding my house seemingly empty. My parents were in the hospital and soon my new baby sister would be home. That night, a trusted neighbor was in the basement thankfully.
Trait inherited from parents: Loyalty.
Piece of advice you live by: I know my patients have been looking out for me. They all told me: “Enjoy those kids now, time will go by fast.” I am listening.
Who needs a hug? Everyone
Favorite reading/author: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand. That’s a story we need right now. Perseverance, Redemption and Forgiveness.
Favorite spot on earth: The beach
Website you visit most: Up to Date (medical)
Would like concert tickets to see: For King and Country
One bad habit: Covid cured me of biting my fingernails!
3 items on your bucket list: Scotland, Japan and New Zealand.
Five Minutes with: Abe Lincoln
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I wish I had one artistic bone in my body.
What would people find surprising about you? I used to be cross country runner and shooting guard in basketball. That was about 100 pounds ago (somewhat jokingly).
What would make this world a better place? More forgiveness and less canceling.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I have had a good number of patients recover from covid, some that I thought initially would not.
How would you like to be remembered? As a loving husband and father. A caring physician who tried to do things the right way. And above all else as someone who served the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.