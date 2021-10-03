Wright
Buy Now
Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

White

Age: 36

Lives: Lewisberry

From: Westminster, Md.

Educated at: West Virginia University

Family: My Husband Caleb and stepson Logan

Job: Director of Sales and Marketing at The Gettysburg Hotel

Job’s reward: Meeting new clients and building those relationships

Job’s frustrations: Staffing is a nationwide issue in the hospitality industry. I am hopeful that it will stabilize soon, and we can get back to what we love most, making our customers happy!

Very first job was: Selling Christmas trees

Favorite food: Thai

Pets: Addy, my 8-year-old pug

Hero: My Aunt Jean, Director of Johns Hopkins HIV Women’s Health Program and Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Hobbies: Camping, hiking, Stand Up paddle boarding and Kayaking

Pet peeves: gum popping

Collects: antiques

Best friend: childhood friend from middle school

Would like to have witnessed what event in history: not an event but a decade, 1950s

Event that changed your life: Passing of a family member

Scariest moment: moving across the country to California by myself

First memory: Sitting by the fireplace with my sister

Trait inherited from parents: Blue eyes

Piece of advice that you live by: If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude. – Maya Angelou

Who needs a hug? The world right now

Favorite reading/author: Gillian Flynn

Favorite spot on earth: Cunningham Falls

Website you visit most: The Gettysburg Hotel, www.hotelgettysburg.com

Would like concert tickets to see: The Rolling Stones

One bad habit: Think too much

3 items on your bucket list: Hike Switzerland, swim in Bora Bora, paint in Venice

Five minutes with: Gandhi

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Guitar

What would people find surprising about you? I love to cook

What would make this world a better place? Kindness

What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Moving from Colorado to Gettysburg area.

How would you like to be remembered? Helpful, kind and generous

