Age: 36
Lives: Lewisberry
From: Westminster, Md.
Educated at: West Virginia University
Family: My Husband Caleb and stepson Logan
Job: Director of Sales and Marketing at The Gettysburg Hotel
Job’s reward: Meeting new clients and building those relationships
Job’s frustrations: Staffing is a nationwide issue in the hospitality industry. I am hopeful that it will stabilize soon, and we can get back to what we love most, making our customers happy!
Very first job was: Selling Christmas trees
Favorite food: Thai
Pets: Addy, my 8-year-old pug
Hero: My Aunt Jean, Director of Johns Hopkins HIV Women’s Health Program and Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Hobbies: Camping, hiking, Stand Up paddle boarding and Kayaking
Pet peeves: gum popping
Collects: antiques
Best friend: childhood friend from middle school
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: not an event but a decade, 1950s
Event that changed your life: Passing of a family member
Scariest moment: moving across the country to California by myself
First memory: Sitting by the fireplace with my sister
Trait inherited from parents: Blue eyes
Piece of advice that you live by: If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude. – Maya Angelou
Who needs a hug? The world right now
Favorite reading/author: Gillian Flynn
Favorite spot on earth: Cunningham Falls
Website you visit most: The Gettysburg Hotel, www.hotelgettysburg.com
Would like concert tickets to see: The Rolling Stones
One bad habit: Think too much
3 items on your bucket list: Hike Switzerland, swim in Bora Bora, paint in Venice
Five minutes with: Gandhi
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Guitar
What would people find surprising about you? I love to cook
What would make this world a better place? Kindness
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Moving from Colorado to Gettysburg area.
How would you like to be remembered? Helpful, kind and generous
