Manuel Aguirre Tarin

Why two last names? In Mexico, we used the father last name first and mother last name
Age: 55
Lives: Biglerville
From: Chihuahua, Mexico
Educated at: Vo Tech with a major in accounting
Family: Married with two children
Job: Buyer and salesman at Harney Motors, Bonneauville
Job’s reward: Getting to meet a lot of people
Job’s frustrations: When the products we offer don’t meet people’s expectations.
Very first job was: Bus boy
Favorite food: Chiles Rellenos
Pet peeves: Cats because I am allegic, and snakes
Best friend: My wife, Alma. We have a lot in common.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? The fall of the Berlin Wall, witnesses watched Germany become one nation again.
Event that changed your life: The birth of my kids.
Your scariest moment: When I got COVID eight months ago.
Trait inherited from parents: Their work ethic
Piece of advice that you live by: Be happy, life is too short.
Who needs a hug and why? People who are suffering right now, I really like people.
Favorite reading/author: Short stories like those in Reader’s Digest
Favorite spot on earth? Cancun, Nexico; it is a peaceful place
Website you visit most: YouTube
Would like concert tickets to see: BeeGees
One bad habit: I eat too late
3 items on your bucket list: Meet my grandson, visit China and Isreal
Five minutes with: My president
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Learn to play a musical instrument, learn another language
What would people find surprising about you? That we have lived in Biglerville for more than 25 years.
What would make this world a better place? If we learn to recycle and not pollute.
How would you like to be remembered? As a very friendly and totally human person who is always sharing a good vibe.
