Age: 41
Lives: Abbottstown
From: North Haven, Conn.
Educated at: Briarwood College in Southington, CT
Family: Parents in Connecticut and sister in Florida
Job: The Victorian Historian and author (side jobs)
Job’s reward: Educating groups visiting Gettysburg and surrounding locations, presenting the obscure, bizarre, and sometimes comical side of America’s 19th and early 20th century via entertaining programs and books.
Job’s frustrations: Not a thing. I love conducting Victorian Historian programs, made all the better by audience reactions during it.
Very first job was: Delivering a local town paper.
Favorite food: I’m not sure, but I wouldn’t turn away banana bread or blueberries.
Pets: I don’t have a pet of my own at this time, though I’d love to have a dog someday. In the meantime I’m quite fond of my parents’ Golden Retriever, Penny.
Hobbies: If I had to pick the most prominent ones, it would be writing and antiquing.
Pet peeves: Arrogance, rudeness, selfishness, drivers following too close behind, leaving the toilet seat up to name a few.
Collects: 19th and early 20th century antique items, especially anything manufactured or published in the United States between the 1860s and 1912.
Best friend: You wouldn’t expect me to play favorites, would you?
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: I would have loved to attend and seen every exhibit and event at the World’s Columbian Exposition (1893 Chicago World’s Fair).
Event that changed your life: Moving to Gettysburg in 2017. Best decision I ever made. Though I now live just out of town, I still find myself in Gettysburg at least twice a week.
Scariest moment: In regards to a personal scary moment rather than national, it’s being an up-close witness to a head-on collision on the highway. I’ll never forget pieces of both cars flying in all directions. How nobody was killed is beyond me. It was not so much scary as it was shocking and concerning.
First memory: Getting in trouble at preschool for refusing to take a nap during naptime. I wanted to play, not sleep.
Trait inherited from parents: Kindness and a bad sense of direction (I’d be lost without a GPS, figuratively and literally).
Piece of advice that you live by: It’s cliché, but treat others the way you would want to be treated. You get back what you give, both positively and negatively.
Who needs a hug: After these last two years, I think we could all use one.
Favorite reading/author: I’m more of a researcher than a reader. I research antiquated periodicals in order to write books.
Favorite spot on earth: Easy question. Gettysburg.
Website you visit most: newspapers.com for research purposes, and thevictorianhistorian.com for updating program and book information.
Would like concert tickets to see: Though concerts aren’t my thing, I would have liked to see Scott Joplin perform his own rags. No recordings of his himself playing were ever made.
One bad habit: Misplacing my phone at home. As I’m not on it much, I’ll put it down somewhere and forget where I placed it. I should just keep it in my pocket.
Three items on your bucket list: 1) Continue publishing at least one book every year. 2) Visit the Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge, TN. 3) Get a dog.
Five minutes with: Jack the Ripper. Time to put an end to the mystery and find out who this guy was.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn: Playing the piano and sign language.
What would people find surprising about you: Although I’m outgoing when conducting Victorian Historian programs or visiting friends, I’m very much an introvert.
What would make this world a better place: More compassion, understanding and empathy for one another. A change in humanity for the better begins with oneself.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share: I received a notice from the Library of Congress that my book, Games That Time Forgot, which highlights over one hundred forgotten 19th and early 20th century parlor games, has been cataloged and added to their collection. This book, and others, can be found at museums and shops in Gettysburg, and at my website previously mentioned.
How would you like to be remembered: As a kind, thoughtful, unique individual and a good friend. Hopefully the thought of me can make someone smile.
