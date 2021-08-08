Age: 19
Lives: East Berlin
From: East Berlin
Educated at: I graduated from Bermudian Springs High School. Currently, I am a sophomore student at Susquehanna University double majoring in Business Management and Communications.
Family: I am the daughter of Rodney and Kelly Hollabaugh and the granddaughter of Wayne and Shirley Mummert. I have one sister and two stepbrothers.
Very first job was: My very first job was picking strawberries at a local farm over the summer.
What drove you to become involved with the Land Conservancy of Adams County? I grew up on my family’s bicentennial family farm and I’ve always had an interest in agriculture and its importance in our community. Therefore, I joined 4-H where I could explore my passions and find a community that knows the value of agriculture in our society.
Throughout my 4-H experience, I have had the opportunity to serve in several professional, agricultural, and service-learning experiences. Based on these experiences and the support of the Pennsylvania 4-H Program, I am currently working to achieve my Diamond Clover Award. This achievement is the highest award offered to 4-H’ers in Pennsylvania. The expectations of this award is to complete a two-year service learning experience that positively impacts your community. To achieve this award, I am working in partnership with the Land Conservancy of Adams County to plan their Annual Picnic. This event will be hosted on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Hickory Bridge Farms. I chose to work with the Land Conservancy in Adams County because I support and believe in their mission to “preserve rural lands and the character of Adams County, Pennsylvania.” If you are also interested in land preservation and would like to learn more about it, please contact us.. For information please check out the website at www.preserveadams.org/summer-picnic or call Kathy Johnson at 717-334-2828.
Favorite food: My dad’s steak dinners
Pets: I have several 4-H Livestock projects including market swine and a dairy beef feeder steer.
Hero: I think this is a difficult question. I have had a lot of amazing mentors in my life. However, I think my heros would be my family. They have been the most amazing, strong, and courageous people ever. They have been the best roll models and leaders.
Hobbies: My hobbies are working with my livestock, 4-H, and spending time with friends and family.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? I think that I would have liked to witness the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This was an extremely historic day and it is really where our country and its leaders began to stand on its own with an unforgiving power, courage, and strength.
Event that changed your life: I don’t think that there has been one specific event that has changed my life. Rather, I think it was more of a series of events throughout the past 12 years of my 4-H experience. This organization changed the way I see the world and live my life. In this program I was able to find my passion for agriculture and serving my community. I also had the honor to attend several local, state, and national events that encouraged me to try new things, meet new, people, and explore the world. I know that I would not be the same person that I am today if it wasn’t for 4-H and its community.
Piece of advice that you live by: “Have courage and be kind. For where there is kindness there is goodness, and where there is goodness, there is magic.” Cinderella
Favorite spot on earth? Why? I think that my favorite spot on earth is my family's Bicentennial Family Farm. This place is so unique and important to my family and I.
Would like concert tickets to see: Luke Bryan or Luke Combs
One bad habit: Always being late
3 items on your bucket list: Travel to all 7 Continents, serve on a committee or board, start a business
Five minutes with: My grandparents
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Time management and knitting
What would people find surprising about you? I’m a farm girl at heart.
What would make this world a better place? Less government
