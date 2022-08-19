Carroll Valley Borough is making software changes to ensure convenience and options.
A more user-friendly system has been needed for some time, according to Borough Secretary Gayle Marthers.
The borough is no longer able to update its current Freedom System software, which has severe limitations and is not customizable to borough needs, she said.
Marthers requested a new all-inclusive software package, Edmunds GovTech, to dramatically improve efficiency while offering new module benefits to staff and residents, she said.
The Edmunds GovTech software is expected to seamlessly share information among borough office users, and make staff work much easier.
Module offerings include accounting, utility billing, payroll, enforcement, as well as various portals for self-service including permitting applications and payments.
Various modules will also fully integrate with the financial accounting module reducing staff data input and freeing up time for additional projects.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be utilized for the initial cost of $92,890 minus the $13,125 already set aside in the capital reserve fund, Marthers said.
The software’s annual maintenance cost of $47,390 will be paid from the capital reserve fund, as has been the case for other software in previous years.
Technology is moving away from software purchases to subscription services, and these fees are unfortunately higher.
While the new software’s annual cost of $47,390 is a yearly increase of $32,015, it also represents a significantly expanded service level. The software will expand customer service by providing online around-the-clock service to the borough's client base, including employees, property owners, contractors, and inspectors.
Borough Manager David Hazlett was in favor of the new software.
Borough staff are hopeful the new self-service features will add convenience and eliminate transactions normally handled in-person.
“Yes, it’s an investment of money, but not an investment of man hours,” Hazlett said.
Conversion to the new software will require no down time; it's expected to be in operation after the new year.
ARPA equipment approved
In American Rescue Plan Act related business, the council approved the purchase of a utility vehicle with three attachments.
The John Deere Gator with snowplow, grader and mower attachments was approved at a cost not to exceed $23,000.
Park tasks are currently completed manually or using heavier, less cost effective and less efficient equipment, Brad Sanders, municipal services supervisor wrote in a letter to the council.
A Gator would fit in smaller areas more safely and efficiently.
Approval was also granted for the sewer department to purchase a sewer line camera and jetter, a device used to clear lines, to save on long term expenses and provide better service.
The Ratech Mini Crawler Camera and General Typhoon Jetter will cost about $67,000.
The Carroll Valley sewer system includes some 45,000 feet of collection lines. Industry standards recommend camera inspections and jetting once every five to seven years which comes to maintaining some 6,430 feet of line each year, Jed Fetter, department head, wrote in a letter to the council.
For the last six years the sewer department has contracted private companies to inspect and jet an average of 2,504 feet of borough sewer lines annually at a cost of about $4,408 yearly, according to Fetter.
Without factoring in inflation, by investing $67,000 in this equipment in 2022 the borough would save $295,000 over the 25-year life expectancy of the equipment, Fetter said.
Equipment would also be available to the municipal services department to inspect and clear stormwater drainage pipes.
Body cam grant
In other business, Carroll Valley Police Department officers will soon be outfitted with new body cameras thanks to a grant, according to Police Chief Richard Hileman II.
The Federal Small, Rural, Tribal; Body Worn Camera grant focuses on smaller jurisdictions and will provide the department $10,000 over three years for the upgrade and expansion of its body camera program, Hileman said.
The service vendor, Digital Ally, supplies the department's current in-car video systems as well as the two current body cameras, he said. The new cameras will integrate with the existing system, he said.
The program includes five cameras, so each officer will be issued one.
The cameras are expected to be delivered to the department soon, Hileman said.
