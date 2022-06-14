Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers was recently recognized with a state award for her great leadership potential.
Myers, who paved her own path through the district starting as a reading specialist 10 years ago, received the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators’ (PASA) Wanda McDaniel Award at the Women’s Caucus Annual Conference in May.
“I am honored,” Myers said. “It is definitely unexpected. It is not something you set out to do in these positions. It is nice to be recognized for working hard and for trying to create positive change.”
More importantly, Myers said she does the work because she loves her job and the people within the district.
The Wanda McDaniel Award “is given to an aspiring female school administrator who shows evidence of great leadership potential. The award is named for Dr. Wanda McDaniel, an outstanding administrator and superintendent who displayed a high quality of leadership,” according to PASA’s website.
The award is based on leadership, contributions in inspiring women or peers, accomplishments, and evidence of continual professional or personal growth, according to the website.
Myers was nominated by BSSD Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss, who is a member of PASA and on the organization’s governing board.
“Our goal is to highlight the good work of leaders across the state,” Hotchkiss said.
When Hotchkiss read the Wanda McDaniel Award description, he said it described Myers.
Hotchkiss said he recognized the leader Myers is and will become through his nomination.
“It is tough to articulate the unseen things that happen as a leader that make her the outstanding leader she is,” Hotchkiss said. “She has had a great journey in our organization and has risen to the top.”
Over the past decade, Myers has stepped into multiple leadership roles to assist the district.
In 2015, Myers was named assistant principal at Bermudian Springs Elementary School and then took on the role of acting principal within a year, according to Hotchkiss. During a time of low morale, Myers stepped in, Hotchkiss wrote on the nomination form.
“She listened. She cared. She showed empathy,” Hotchkiss wrote. “As a result, she was named elementary principal in 2017.”
Myers went on to serve as principal of the middle school in January 2020 right before the pandemic hit. Myers “worked diligently to ensure our students had access to high quality instruction while supporting the needs of her teachers,” according to Hotchkiss, who noted how she established office hours through the web-conferencing platform, Zoom, for students to connect with counselors while the district was fully remote.
During the construction of the new middle school in March 2020, Hotchkiss said “Myers was instrumental in the planning and design in the instructional spaces that promotes flexibility and create a wide variety of resources for our staff.”
In October 2021, Myers transitioned to her role as assistant superintendent, she said.
Throughout the different leadership roles Myers has taken on, she has learned the importance of relating to people.
“Everyone has a perspective and different experiences,” Myers said.
In her role as assistant superintendent, Myers manages federal programming, professional development, the career and tech education program, and more.
“My favorite part is the professional development and curriculum aspect of it,” Myers said. “It is at the heart of what we do every day, which is teach kids and help and develop teachers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.