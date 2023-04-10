Straban Township supervisors want to know what it will cost before making improvements to the municipality’s recreation park. The board also asked for options for document archiving at its April 3 meeting.
Noting increased use of the rec park, supervisors acted on recommendations from the township recreation board, which requested information on the cost of bringing water and sewer service to a building that would house maintenance and restroom facilities.
“We need to be getting some realistic numbers for bringing sewer and water” into the park, to make a good decision, said Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders.
Supervisors approved hiring a firm to provide a conceptual design for the restroom. Recognizing the need to take better care of documents, the supervisors addressed archiving and document handling processes.
“Now we need to move forward on bids to handle this” said Supervisor Alan Zepp, who also expressed openness to all options.
Several land development projects were granted extensions until July, including Mark Gettysburg Associates L.P., York Road and Hanover Road and MCD 4 LLC, 1115 York Road.
Sanders directed a comment on the Mark Gettysburg project to its design engineer, Bob Sharrah: “With the length of time this project has been around, and with its key role in the development around Camp Letterman Drive, I’m not sure how many more extensions we are willing to grant.”
Supervisors adopted a final subdivision plan with conditions for Michael Keiser, 120 Hoffman Road, to subdivide 33.6 acres with buildings from 105.7 acres of farmland. Zepp termed it a simple subdivision and conditionally approved a sewerage plan for the smaller parcel.
The three also unanimously approved minor changes on a plan conditionally approved Jan. 3, for 1863 Flats, Inch & Company, a subdivision at 3 Shealer Road. The changes “removed a lot of driveway,” according to William Hill, who recommended reaffirming the conditional approval.
In other actions, supervisors:
• Accepted a bid of $42,700 by Kinsley Corporation to repave Hounds Run, and authorized rebidding for repaving of New Chester and Rentzel roads.
• Declared April as Pennsylvania Safe Digging month in Straban. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission initiated the action as a means to remind residents and businesses to identify underground utilities before digging by calling 811.
• Voted 3-0 to seek the price of a tilt top trailer for moving equipment at the recreation facility and other projects around the township.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
