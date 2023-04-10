Straban Township supervisors want to know what it will cost before making improvements to the municipality’s recreation park. The board also asked for options for document archiving at its April 3 meeting.

Noting increased use of the rec park, supervisors acted on recommendations from the township recreation board, which requested information on the cost of bringing water and sewer service to a building that would house maintenance and restroom facilities.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.