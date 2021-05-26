The Adams County Arts Council will manage a new parklet on Gettysburg's Lincoln Square. From left, are Rob Harbaugh, Bradley LaBure, Gettysburg Public Works Department; Leona Rega, Adams County Arts Council; Ben Wenk, Ploughman's Cider Taproom; Nicole Bucher, Arts Council and Destination Gettysburg boards; Jill Sellers, Main Street Gettysburg. Missing from photo are: Wayne Heflin, Randy Heflin and Ty Wilkinson, Gettysburg Borough Public Works Department; Karl Pietrzak, Destination Gettysburg; Jay Mackie and Monica Oss, Destination Gettysburg.
The Adams County Arts Council wants Gettysburg visitors to “come for the history but stay for the art.”
The arts council and a team of community partners are opening the Gettysburg Art Oasis on the southwest quadrant of Lincoln Square next week. The space is located on a parklet installed by the Borough of Gettysburg and leased by the arts council.
