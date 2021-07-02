One person was injured Wednesday when a car struck a pickup truck stopped along U.S. Route 15 just north of Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97), Gettysburg Deputy Fire Chief Joe Temarantz said.
The pickup’s two occupants and the car’s driver were not hurt in the crash about 7:30 p.m., but the car’s passenger was transported by ambulance, Temarantz said. She went to WellSpan York Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.
