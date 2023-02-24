Adams County officials will soon collect taxes for Bendersville Borough and Hamiltonban Township due to recent vacancies.
Commissioners unanimously approved agreements and resolutions Wednesday for the collection of local taxes in the two municipalities by the Adams County Treasurer’s office.
Additionally, commissioners voted on an agreement and resolution for the collection of school taxes for Upper Adams School District on behalf of Bendersville Borough residents. All the agreements and resolutions were effective Wednesday.
Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said county officials had “a conversation” with Fairfield Area School District, but they are waiting to hear back.
“I think it would be very effective if they did, indeed, parallel with Hamiltonban Township on behalf of the residents to eliminate any confusion,” Redding said.
Last month, commissioners accepted the resignations of Pamela K. Wiehagen who was tax collector in Hamiltonban Township, effective Feb. 28, and Andrew Schriver who served Bendersville Borough, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Wiehagen decided to retire, while Schriver moved out of the county, said Redding.
During the meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin thanked Redding for making it “a seamless process.”
“We certainly appreciate the work that you and your staff are doing to make this happen,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said to Redding.
The treasurer’s office works with borough and township tax collectors with the collection of county/municipal real estate and per-capita taxes, said Redding.
Redding previously said if there is a vacant tax collector position in a jurisdiction and all options to fill that position have been exhausted, “it does default to the treasurer’s office.”
Redding said she is in no way looking to take a position away from someone who may be interested in the role, but her office “will step to the plate in assistance” if the need arises.
Prior to becoming treasurer, Redding served as tax collector for 10 years in Straban Township.
The county treasurer’s office currently collects taxes on behalf of Abbottstown and Arendtsville boroughs and the school district taxes in those jurisdictions, said Redding.
The municipalities “are paying the county as they would a tax collector,” noting that “revenue is being generated,” she said.
“An added benefit for the county is that they do not have to pay a tax collector in these municipalities for taxes collected on behalf of the amounts due to the county,” Redding said.
The treasurer’s office continues to do the extra work with existing staff, according to Phiel.
“If it continues going on, and it probably will, she will need to hire additional resources,” Phiel said, adding that the generated revenue may help cover that future cost.
Phiel noted “tax collection becomes a little more problematic as we move along,” pointing to the challenges smaller municipalities face in finding someone to run for tax collector positions.
The challenge with getting tax collectors stems from individuals not finding it “worthwhile” since there are “only a few” municipalities where people can make a living, according to Commissioner Marty Qually. For smaller municipalities, Qually said it is “just a part-time job.”
Residents impacted by the new agreements will have information on where to send their payments printed on their tax bills, according to Redding.
