Hodges

Hodges

Local businessman Brian Hodges is vying for the 3rd Ward seat on Gettysburg Borough Council in the May primary.

Hodges, a Republican, owns multiple properties within the municipality, operates the Brafferton Inn on York Street in the borough’s 1st Ward, and is raising three children with his wife in the 3rd Ward, according to his release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.