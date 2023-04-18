Local businessman Brian Hodges is vying for the 3rd Ward seat on Gettysburg Borough Council in the May primary.
Hodges, a Republican, owns multiple properties within the municipality, operates the Brafferton Inn on York Street in the borough’s 1st Ward, and is raising three children with his wife in the 3rd Ward, according to his release.
He hopes to bring his business perspective and common-sense approach to the seven-member board.
“I am pro-business, pro-police and pro-taxpayer,” said Hodges. “Over the years, the council has shifted away from focusing on taxpayers. It is expensive to own a home in Gettysburg, let alone several properties. We continue to have the highest tax rate in Adams County, we can do better and provide local residents with the relief they deserve, while still providing essential services. I chose to raise my family and operate a business here because I believe in our community’s potential and future.”
Over the last few weeks, Hodges has been conducting a door-to-door drive to connect with voters and ascertain their concerns. He feels a new voice for the 3rd Ward is sorely needed on the council, according to his release.
“We need a new perspective that will stand up and oppose irrational ideas,” he said.
He lauded Police Chief Robert Glenny for rebuilding the Gettysburg Borough Police Department and re-establishing credibility. Hodges opposes any effort that would outsource police services.
“I look forward to working with Mayor Frealing and Chief Glenny in making our police department the best agency in Adams County,” said Hodges.
He says he opposes wasteful spending, draining the borough’s reserve funds to balance a budget and costly lawsuits that have plagued the community. Hodges cited recent police litigation that resulted in an unnecessary payout of $120,000 to a former officer.
“Sadly, some council members just go along with bad ideas,” said Hodges. “Someone needs to speak up because these situations can be avoided.”
During his interaction with overnight guests at the Brafferton Inn, Hodges says he hears concerns about the borough’s unfriendly parking rates. Specifically, he believes action taken by council in 2017 that authorized Sunday afternoon meter enforcement has backfired and, as a result, hurt local businesses that have struggled to recover since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There never seems to be a long-term plan for anything,” said Hodges. “Over the last few years, the planning department has expanded, and the manager added a human resources staffer. Where is the borough getting all of this money?”
As an entrepreneur, Hodges’ primary goal as a council member would be to “create a climate that promotes business.” With the borough being landlocked, he believes overregulation is stifling the tax base.
“We need to be innovative instead of reactive,” he said. “Tourism is the lifeline that allows our small business community to prosper. I will oppose over-regulation and ill-conceived policies that scare visitors away from downtown.”
Hodges feels council members and administrators are often times out of touch with the local citizenry and reality. He cited efforts to convert Race Horse Alley into a one-way thoroughfare, despite hearing from voters that the concept is widely opposed.
“Why is this bad idea still being discussed?” said Hodges. “I don’t know of any local resident, taxpayer, businessperson or citizen in Adams County that thinks making Race Horse Alley a one-way street is a good plan.”
Hodges said he feels citizens are disengaged with borough government, and town hall meetings could generate renewed interest. Hodges pointed out that boards and commissions are frequently filled by the same cast of applicants. He noted the town hall meeting format was popular in the 1st Ward, although there have been no forums for several years.
“Citizens want to get involved but fear they will be shunned by the good ole boys’ network,” said Hodges.
In addition to operating a downtown business, Hodges is the captain for Gettysburg with the Adams County Republican Committee; a former member of the borough zoning hearing board, and Adams County Arts Council; a member of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, Destination Gettysburg, and Inns of Gettysburg Area. He is also active in AYSO and GYSC soccer programs, donates to many local charities, and is heavily involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Hodges was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and spent his early years in Dearborn, Michigan. His high school years were spent in Ringwood, New Jersey, and then he relocated to South Florida, where he attended Florida Atlantic University, studying business management. He then spent 18 years in the restaurant business before settling in Gettysburg in March 2005.
Hodges says he cares deeply about his community and neighbors and wants to give back, and wants to work for the common good of the citizens of Gettysburg and will always put the taxpayer first. He believes the role of a council person is a non-partisan position, “as borough matters affect all of us.”
