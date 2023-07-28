A plan which includes a seven-story building in Gettysburg cleared the first of several regulatory hurdles Wednesday.
Without dissent, the borough's zoning hearing board (ZHB) voted to grant a special exception permitting a building up to 72 feet high, plus 12 more feet to accommodate rooftop ventilation equipment and the like, for the Gettysburg Station site. The vacant 2.4-acre property is between Carlisle and Stratton streets adjoining the Racehorse Alley parking garage.
The proposal also includes two 48-foot-tall buildings, one fronting on Carlisle Street and the other on Stratton, with the taller building between them.
Plans call for 186 apartments not subject to affordable-housing regulations, restaurant and retail spaces, and a new Gettysburg Transit Center. The latter would replace the existing center on Carlisle Street, which would be demolished. Developer Timothy Harrison of Staten Island, N.Y., said recently there would be no cost to the local rabbittransit bus system. The new center would include public restrooms.
The plan remains subject to several other borough decisions.
“This is a puzzle” of which the zoning board's action was only one piece rather than the “last word,” member Michael Birkner said.
The borough planning commission would have final authority over a land development plan. The borough council, with input from the Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), would have authority over the final appearance of buildings. The ZHB’s decision included a requirement that the developer plant and maintain trees that will be at least 40 feet high at maturity.
Wednesday’s meeting was a continuation of a hearing process, though the ZHB ended the evidentiary portion earlier this month.
Some nearby property owners requested and received status as formal parties in the matter. Among them were Brian Hodges and Linda Atiyeh, who own downtown businesses. After the meeting, Hodges said he was undecided about the possibility of appealing the ZHB’s decision in court. Atiyeh left the meeting quickly.
Under the site’s zoning, a developer can gain building height beyond the usual 48-foot maximum by meeting various conditions.
Harrison sought to claim three such conditions. The ZHB approved two: relocating the transit center; and extending the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail across the property. The two conditions suffice to allow 72 feet plus rooftop mechanicals, said both Harrison’s attorney, Kurt Williams, and the ZHB attorney Matthew Teeter.
The zoning hearing board did not approve the third condition, which requires 25 percent of parking to be underground or within a building’s footprint. The plan includes measures in that direction, which ZHB member Darren Glass called “desirable” and “creative.” Nonetheless, he said, they do not fully comply with the ordinance.
Also sought was a variance from a requirement that portions of buildings above 48 feet be placed 30 feet inward to mitigate effects on neighbors, such as shadows. The proposal would move the entirety of the tallest building back 30 feet, resulting in a 35-foot distance between the building and the property line, compared to the minimum of five feet. The zoning hearing board concluded the plan meets the intention of the ordinance, so no variance is needed.
Another variance was approved. It would allow the replacement transit center to be 21.5 feet high rather than the required minimum of 24 feet.
From the audience, which totaled about 15, resident Walter Barlow spoke about the influence of money on government in the United States. When he used the word “corruption,” Williams, interjected to ask whether Barlow was accusing his client. Barlow said he was not, but was speaking generally.
Birkner also reacted, saying there was a diversity of opinion among zoning board members, who nonetheless could only apply the ordinance as it exists. Borough officials were also divided in 2018, long before Harrison became involved, when months of discussions and contentious public input culminated in a 4-3 council vote to adopt ordinance changes including increased building height for the site.
“You should be very careful before you impute corruption,” Birkner said.
The borough government is not “in thrall of people who have money,” said Birkner, who told Barlow not to “infect” the decision-making process with allegations of anything “nefarious.”
Barlow said he recognized the ZHB had no choice but to follow the ordinance and had done so.
ZHB Chair Rodger Goodacre said the current proposal is more “helpful” to the community than others that could theoretically be possible under the ordinance.
For each decision, a ZHB member read a prepared motion including precise legal language, which was seconded and voted upon.
After its session earlier this month, the ZHB retired for non-public discussion as state law permits for the semi-judicial body. Members also met privately the next day and before Wednesday’s meeting, Teeter said. The meetings totaled four to five hours in length, ZHB Chair Rodger Goodacre said.
Harrison, Atiyeh, and Hodges all submitted proposed findings of fact, Teeter said.
