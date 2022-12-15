Replacement of a bridge on Oxford Road in Straban Township will cause detours for people who travel the byway.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the bridge replacement project on Oxford Road (state Route 1015) is expected to begin next week.
The bridge spans Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill and Plum Run roads, about a half mile north of state Route 394, according to a PennDOT release.
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Dec. 19.
The bridge will be closed to traffic during the replacement, with a detour planned to utilize state Routes 394, 94, and 234, according to PennDOT.
“This project consists of bridge replacement, minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction,” the release reads.
Work is expected to be completed by July 10, 2023.
Lobar Site Development Inc., of Dillsburg, Pa., is the contractor on this $2,112,479 project.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, according to the release.
Also, 511PA is available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
