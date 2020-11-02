Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll receives a check for $29,293 from Canner Funds for pandemic assistance. From left are Canner Funds board members Ellie Hollabaugh Vranich and Jennifer Baugher, student representative Dana Newberry, Doll, and Canner Funds board member Dave Sandoe.
The Canner Funds redirected $29,293 to help the Upper Adams School District (UASD) offset costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Historically, providing classroom grants has been the most significant way Canner Funds has enhanced the educational experience of UASD students. When schools were mandated to close earlier this spring, classroom grants could no longer be utilized as intended,” according to a news release.
