Three children were among those injured in a school bus crash Monday afternoon on Old Harrisburg Road, according to Cumberland Township Police.
About 22 Gettysburg Montessori Charter School students were aboard the bus, according to Cumberland Police Acting Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.
The southbound bus, owned by Lincoln Bus Group LLC, struck the back of a small SUV, pushing it into the rear of a mini-van that was stopped to turn left into Weis Markets in the 700 block, Rosenberger said.
The injured children were transported by ambulance, as were one person each from the other two vehicles, he said.
School officials were on the scene, where some children were released to parents and others were placed on a second bus, Rosenberger said.
One lane of Old Harrisburg Road was open for a time but was eventually closed for about 30 minutes due to traffic conditions, he said.
The SUV and mini-van were towed from the scene, while the bus was drivable, Rosenberger said.
The crash site is just north of the Gettysburg borough line. The school is northeast of the borough at 888 Coleman Road.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:12 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Dispatched in addition to Cumberland Police were Gettysburg firefighters and ambulances from Community Life Team and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
