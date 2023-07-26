A musical portraying the beginnings of rock and roll is on tap at Totem Pole Playhouse Friday.
“Million Dollar Quartet” recounts the night of Dec. 4, 1956, when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presely and Carl Perkins jammed together at Sun Studios in Memphis.
The show has been in production for two weeks, said Director David Hemsely Caldwell. It’s a terrific idea for a musical, he said.
“It’s fascinating that it’s a real evening, and that it took someone this long to do this,” he said. “It’s a great idea.”
The musical was previously performed at Totem Pole Playhouse in 2016, and was often requested by theater-goers for a return performance, Caldwell said.
“People wanted to see it again, so we brought it back,” he said.
Along with singing and dancing, the actors also play instruments. Brady Wease, who portrays Jerry Lee Lewis, put six months of research into developing his character.
“I was diving into all of his music and interviews,” he said. “I tried to really figure out that rock and roll and rockabilly style.”
Brian Clifford Mueller portrays Carl Perkins, songwriter of Blue Suede Shoes. Perkins was the least known so there was leeway with the character development, although Mueller said he wanted to give a faithful representation of the man and his music.
“People who are hardcore about this stuff want to see certain things,” Mueller said. “He’s always moving around, and he also has a certain style.”
To train for the musical side of the character, Mueller listened to musicians Perkins was influenced by, including Chet Atkins and Les Paul.
Alessandro Gian Viviano, playing Elvis Presley, said he drew from interviews and Presley’s movies to prepare for the role.
“There is a wealth of videos, information and pictures of Elvis Presley,” he said. “He is an icon, still to this day to so many people. It is an honor to portray the king of rock and roll.”
Scott Moreau, who portrays Johnny Cash and is also the musical director, has almost exclusively played Cash for the last 15 years. He’s been performing in Million Dollar Quartet as Cash for the last 12 years.
“I started as a big Johnny Cash fan, and found the show after that,” he said. “I listened to all the records, watched every concert clip and every interview of Cash, and as well as all the other guys.”
Mueller, who lives in Lancaster, is impressed with Totem Pole Playhouse and the area local to it, he said.
“It is the coolest thing,” he said. “I love the scenery, it’s a nice setting for people to get away during the summertime. I’m finding out about the history here too. I’ve seen some of the famous actors’ names that are signed on the walls, and I’m like, how did I get here?”
Tickets are available for a preview on Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. for $39; and Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. for $39. The show stages Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m., Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $54 for the regular performances of the show.
