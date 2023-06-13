Monday’s rainfall did virtually nothing to alleviate the danger of wildfires, local fire chiefs said.
Obeying burn bans imposed by most Adams County municipalities remains imperative amid ongoing drought conditions, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs, Arendtsville Fire Chief Brian Roth, and Buchanan Valley Fire Chief Mike Spielman said Monday.
Conditions are so dry materials on the ground become flammable again very soon after rain ends, the chiefs said.
“Within an hour, it’s not going to have any impact,” Jacobs said. “We need tropical rain. We need inches of rain before it improves.”
Roth compared fuels on the ground to flowers.
“If you only water them once, it’s never going to change the outcome,” he said.
A lack of snow during the winter set the stage for the current conditions, Roth said.
“We’re inches and inches behind” compared to normal rainfall, Spielman said.
Rainfall like Monday’s may be enough to turn some brown grass green, but doesn’t amount to much else, he said.
For example, rain fell Friday evening in Buchanan Valley, but on Saturday a wildfire burned approximately 10 acres along U.S. Route 30, coming near some houses, Spielman said.
Amid such conditions, obeying the burn bans is “common sense,” said Jacobs, who has been a state forest fire warden for more than 30 years and has undergone hundreds of hours of wildfire training.
The biggest cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania is the burning of debris and trash, especially when people fail to place quarter-inch screens over burn barrels, he said. Embers can float long distances before they land, Jacobs said.
“You shouldn’t burn” until conditions become safe, he said.
