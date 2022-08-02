One of the highlights of the South Mountain Fair for many is the animal exhibitions.
The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale was Saturday at the fairgrounds near Arendtsville. Members of both organizations raise animals throughout the year to bring to the fair for the annual auction. Animals up for sale this year raised by youth included rabbits, guinea pigs, swine, horses, goats, sheep, steer and dairy/beef cattle.
Christina Dougherty has been volunteering for the local 4-H for several years. According to Dougherty, she painted nearly all the 4-H signs for the animals in the barns.
Her three children have been 4-H members for six years- three in York County and three in Adams.
Dougherty’s children are members of 4-H Gardening, Goat, and Swine Clubs. This year they raised nine goats total for the fair. Their heaviest goat weighed 118 pounds.
Justin Deweese, 19, has been a member of the 4-H Beef Club for seven years. He was joined by the cow he raised as his 4-H project, a Brown Swiss yearling named Vanilla. Vanilla went up for auction later that day. Deweese said that he has enjoyed the time he’s spent in the 4-H.
Meanwhile, Michelle Brymesser and her two daughters, Lauren, 12, and Megan, 16, relaxed in the small animal barn where their guinea pigs Violet, Lee (named after the general), and Holly were shown.
They sat in chairs around a small cage that Holly and Lee’s four three-week-old pups stayed in.
Brymesser and her family have been breeding guinea pigs for shows since 2012. Usually, the guinea pigs they raise are sold at eight weeks of age.
Her two daughters have been involved with the 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Club since 2018. Other animals they have at home include dogs, cats, rabbit, goats, chicken and ducks.
Brynmesser’s message for prospective club members was, “Join 4-H! It’s a lot of fun and there are many different clubs to join.”
