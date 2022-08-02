Great goats
Buy Now

4-H Goat Club members stand with animals they raised that went to auction Satuday at the South Mountain Fair, which marked its centennial year last week at the fairgrounds near Arendtsville. (Liz Caples/Gettysburg Times)

One of the highlights of the South Mountain Fair for many is the animal exhibitions.

The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale was Saturday at the fairgrounds near Arendtsville. Members of both organizations raise animals throughout the year to bring to the fair for the annual auction. Animals up for sale this year raised by youth included rabbits, guinea pigs, swine, horses, goats, sheep, steer and dairy/beef cattle.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.