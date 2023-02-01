Ongoing worries about speeding in York Springs have prompted officials to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police for help cracking down.
There has not been consistent police activity in the area since the municipality’s arrangement with Latimore Township ceased nearly two decades ago.
But after Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Kelly L. Chambers fielded concerns from the five-member Borough Council this month, attention from troopers could amplify. Chambers spoke with municipal officials during the borough’s monthly business meeting January 17th.
“We explained our concerns with speeding in the borough,” said Mayor Nina Tipler. “(Chambers) advised us that they have a very limited crew that stretches over a large area, but they will try their best to have a more dedicated presence in town.”
“We greatly appreciated her response to our concerns,” added Tipler.
The speed limit along Main Street, which is owned and operated by the state, is 30 miles-per hour, but the gateways approaching town along Route 94 are 50 miles-per hour. As such, motorists are having difficulties slowing down, especially trucks.
“Speed has been an issue for years, especially when you have six bus stops through town, it’s not safe for kids,” said Council Vice President Allex Hartzell.
This is not the first time York Springs leaders have tried to address speeding.
In fact, electronic speed detection equipment was installed at the northbound and southbound entrances of the borough in March of 2022. The original goal of the solar-powered signage was to slow down truck traffic passing through the community.
Additionally, as part of the borough’s spending plan for 2023, the budget included the purchase of a dozen sets of speed bumps for $1,068.
Since the borough does not have jurisdiction over Route 94, the speed bumps are expected to be mounted along Middle and Second streets. Both side roads have speed limits of 15 mph.
