Littlestown Area School Board hiked taxed 2.75 percent when adopting the 2023-2024 budget in a 6-1 vote. Board member Jeanne Ewen cast the lone dissenting vote.

“I voted against the budget due to the tax increase that was included. In these tough economic times with inflation sky high and with the cost of everything going up, we should not be raising taxes, especially with the number of senior citizens we have who live on fixed incomes within our district,” said Ewen.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

