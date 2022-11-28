A preliminary 2023 budget for the Borough of York Springs holds the line on taxes.
Following a 20-minute discussion during the council’s monthly business meeting Wednesday, officials voted unanimously to advertise a preliminary $187,730 budget, with final adoption expected in December.
“Nothing was really over budget, or out of the ordinary,” Councilman Doug Deibler said after comparing revenues and expenditures with 2022 figures.
Revenues are primarily generated from a local real estate levy, which will remain at 1.635 mills, according to officials. Otherwise, the borough also collects an occupational and per capita tax.
Additionally, the borough receives about $64,000 in annual receipts from the York Adams Tax Bureau.
“Taxes haven’t been raised in a while,” Mayor Nina Tipler said after the meeting.
Nominal spending increases are expected in dues, subscriptions and conferences, as well as engineering work, contributions toward local fire agencies, snow removal and salt, and office cleaning.
Council members decided to budget $1,500 for dues, subscriptions and conferences, up from a $650 figure from 2022. Deibler pointed out that “we are active in a lot,” citing the Adams County Council of Governments as an example.
Officials are also projecting a $500 increase in snow removal and salt for the upcoming winter, for a total of $5,000.
“Salt is not something that is getting any cheaper,” said Councilman Jamie Griffie.
No objections were raised when board members suggested hiking the borough’s contribution for local fire companies from $7,000 to $8,000.
Engineering services are being budgeted at $3,500 for 2023, up $1,000 from the current year’s allotment, while $2,000 is being budgeted for office cleaning at the 311 Main St. municipal complex, reflecting an increase of $900.
Otherwise, officials are holding the line on spending. As part of the spending plan, a total of $5,000 is being budgeted for elected officials as an annual stipend. The stipend has been part of the borough’s budget for years, the officials said.
Similarly, the borough is budgeting $7,500 for legal counsel Norma J. Bartko.
“It has been cheaper than anyone we’ve ever had,” Secretary Catherine Jonet said.
The borough is budgeting $15,000 for road maintenance, after not utilizing any appropriated funding in 2022, resulting in a total of $30,000. Additionally, the borough is budgeting $5,200 for code enforcement.
Speed Bumps
After hearing complaints and concerns from citizens about speeding, officials are moving forward with speed bumps for two borough-owned streets.
The board was unanimous in deciding to purchase a dozen sets of speed bumps at an anticipated cost of $1,068.
“Let’s start off and see how they work out,” said council Vice President Sally Vance.
Originally, board members were contemplating 10 speed bumps, five each for Second and Middle streets, but decided to order 12. Cost savings was cited in the decision.
“We’re getting a good deal,” said Deibler.
Safety precautions are warranted on the two streets, council determined. Middle Street runs parallel to Main Street in the northeast portion of the municipality.
No speed bumps would be placed on Main Street, as it is a state-owned road. Only thoroughfares that are owned and maintained by the borough are being considered.
While termed a street, Middle Street is designed like any alley, and is located in a residential neighborhood with myriad pedestrians. The side road has a posted speed limit of 15 miles-per-hour and is barely wide enough for two vehicles. Second Street has similar characteristics.
In other business, council:
• Approved $500 donations to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Hoffman Homes for Youth. Vance referenced request letters from both organizations.
• After safety concerns were voiced about crosswalks in town, officials contemplated whether flashing lights are necessary to assist with pedestrian safety, but made no decision. Main Street, state Route 94, has a posted speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour. “When you’re in a crosswalk, you’re supposed to stop, but nobody’s stopping anymore,” said Griffie. “We’re going to have to do something, because it’s getting bad.” According to Tipler, the borough is permitted to have two lighted crosswalks on Main Street, however one particular end of town is “not one of the spots.”
