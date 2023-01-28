ACCOG
Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) selected new officers Thursday, including Danielle Helwig as secretary; Terry Scholle, Mount Joy Township supervisor, as president; Ron Harris, Carroll Valley mayor, as vice president; and Patricia Smith, Fairfield Borough council member, as treasurer. Helwig is the secretary at Butler and Menallen townships. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Adams County officials may need to hire part-time help after two tax collectors recently resigned, an Adams County commissioner said Thursday.

During an update at the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said commissioners accepted two tax collectors’ resignations.

