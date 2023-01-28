Adams County officials may need to hire part-time help after two tax collectors recently resigned, an Adams County commissioner said Thursday.
During an update at the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said commissioners accepted two tax collectors’ resignations.
The resignations, approved Wednesday, included those of Pamela K. Wiehagen who was tax collector in Hamiltonban Township, effective Feb. 28, and Andrew Schriver who served Bendersville Borough, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said Wiehagen has decided to retire, while Schriver moved out of the county.
In the update Thursday, Qually discussed the importance of notifying the county elections office of vacancies for elected positions, since they must be registered with the state.
Hamiltonban Township supervisors recently approved having the county serve as tax collector, following the vacancy, Supervisor Bob Gordon said at the meeting.
“Hamiltonban is a large municipality,” Qually said. “I expect we might have to hire someone part-time.”
Even though Hamiltonban Township voted to have the county manage its taxes, the county commissioners also need to approve the arrangement.
County Administrator Steve Nevada said the county must agree to it. Redding “is a former tax collector and tries to help in these scenarios,” Nevada said.
Prior to becoming treasurer, Redding served as tax collector for 10 years in Straban Township.
The treasurer’s office works with borough and township tax collectors with collection of county/municipal real estate and per-capita taxes, said Redding.
Redding previously said if there is a vacant tax collector position in a jurisdiction and all options to fill that position have been exhausted, “it does default to the treasurer’s office.”
Redding said she is in no way looking to take a position away from someone who may be interested in the role, but her office “will step to the plate in assistance” if the need arises.
The county treasurer’s office currently collects taxes on behalf of Abbottstown and Arendtsville boroughs and the school district taxes in those jurisdictions, said Redding.
When Redding presented at ACCOG in September, she was asked how many people were hired in the office after taking over tax collecting duties for two municipalities and the school districts.
“We did not hire anyone,” Redding said at the time. “We stepped up. We are doing more work with less individuals.”
While the staff has been doing great work, Redding said they may need to consider another position if they need to assist additional municipalities.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
During the meeting, ACCOG’s new officers were selected, including Terry Scholle, Mount Joy Township supervisor, as president; Ron Harris, Carroll Valley mayor, as vice president; Patricia Smith, Fairfield Borough council member, as treasurer; and Danielle Helwig as secretary. Helwig is the secretary at Butler and Menallen townships.
