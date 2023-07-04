Civil War photo unveiled
Buy Now

A “new” 1863 photograph taken in the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg at Camp Letterman was unveiled at the Adams County Historical Society Sunday. Pictured from left are, Bob Zeller, Center for Civil War Photography president; Garry Adelman, American Battlefield Trust chief historian; and William Frassanito and Sue Boardman, who presented a program titled The Rose Farm — A photographic mystery solved. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Historical photos pertaining to the Battle of Gettysburg continue to emerge, even 160 years later.

A photograph taken in 1863 showing wounded soldiers after the Battle of Gettysburg at Camp Letterman has surfaced. It was unveiled Sunday at the Adams County Historical Society.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.