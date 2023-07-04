Historical photos pertaining to the Battle of Gettysburg continue to emerge, even 160 years later.
A photograph taken in 1863 showing wounded soldiers after the Battle of Gettysburg at Camp Letterman has surfaced. It was unveiled Sunday at the Adams County Historical Society.
The photograph, taken by Peter Weaver in October or November of 1863, shows wounded Union soldiers and amputees sitting next to civilians.
“It’s a photograph of wounded soldiers and nurses gathered round a tent,” said Adams County Historical Society Executive Director Andrew Dalton. “You can see very young soldiers with amputated limbs. It’s a chilling photograph.”
The historical photograph was in the possession of Center for Civil War Photography (CCWP) Member Fred Sherfy, whose ancestors managed the Peach Orchard, a Gettysburg battlefield landmark. It had been in his collection since 1996.
The image was featured on the cover of the latest Battlefield Photographer, CCWP’s historical journal. According to the press release, top Civil War experts agree this is the first time the picture has been published.
The photograph showed the carnage and devastation that was in the battle’s aftermath, said CCWP President Bob Zeller.
“It is truly striking how young a couple of these wounded soldiers are,” Zeller said. “They were just boys, and now they faced a lifetime coping with a grievous disability.”
There is a lot of emotion in the photograph, said American Battlefield Trust Chief Historian Garry Adelman.
“This is a photograph that allows you to step back into the moment and be able to see soldiers who are vulnerable in a way that no other photo from Camp Letterman seems to show,” Adelman said. “In that sense, it is one of the most striking and emotional of all of the photographs at Gettysburg.”
Historical artifacts like the photograph are important in preserving the history of Gettysburg, Dalton said.
“It’s rare to have photographs taken in 1863 come to light that haven’t been previously seen by the public,” he said. “It helps understand better what the aftermath of the battle was for the community and soldiers that survived.”
Dalton hopes more photographs will continue to emerge.
“We know that photographs are still out there that haven’t been seen from the aftermath of the battle,” he said. “We hope this discovery encourages others to come forward with photos and items that are important to the historical community.”
E.E. Larsh
