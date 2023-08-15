Garage destroyed

Firefighters from numerous companies responded Sunday when a garage burned on Jacks Mountain Road. (Photo Courtesy of R.C. Renn/Fairfield Fire and EMS)

Fire destroyed a garage with two vehicles inside Sunday evening in Carroll Valley, Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Adam Jacobs said.

The garage was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived at the residence at 701 Jacks Mountain Road, he said.

 

