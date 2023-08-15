Fire destroyed a garage with two vehicles inside Sunday evening in Carroll Valley, Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Adam Jacobs said.
The garage was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived at the residence at 701 Jacks Mountain Road, he said.
“There was nothing much to save. It was all gone already,” Jacobs said.
There were no injuries, he said.
The fire occurred “as a result of burning trash next to the garage and was ruled accidental,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Fire Marshal Trooper Jonathan Wolfe’s release.
“The residence next door also had some siding damage caused from the heat of the garage fire,” according to a post on the Fairfield Fire & EMS Facebook page.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, Jacobs said.
Approximately 15 fire vehicles and 50 firefighters were on the scene, he said.
Tanker trucks transported water to the scene from a pond at Liberty Mountain Resort, about a mile away, Jacobs said.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 7:40 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The call was completed at 9:58 p.m., according to ACDES.
Agencies dispatched included the Barlow, Blue Ridge Mountain, Cashtown, Fairfield, Fountaindale, Gettysburg, Greenmount, Raven Rock Mountain Complex, Vigilant, and Waynesboro fire companies, Carroll Valley police, and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
