A 3- to 4-percent property tax increase would be appropriate, one Upper Adams School District board member claimed at last week’s board meeting.
With the district facing the end of federal pandemic funds after 2023-2024 as well as numerous technological and instructional needs, a modest increase this year would prevent a large one next year, Vice President Tom Wilson said after a board meeting.
“Two smalls instead of one huge,” he said.
Without an increase this year, next year’s board will face “serious trouble” in balancing the budget, Wilson said during the meeting.
A 3-percent hike would raise the tax bill of the average Upper Adams homeowner’s tax bill by $7.26 per month or $87.12 per year, according to district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs.
With no tax increase, Hobbs forecast a $1.82 million difference between revenue and expenses for the 2023-2024 school year. A 3-percent increase would generate an additional $408,246. The board routinely closes budgetary gaps from the unassigned fund balance, which accumulates from year to year as a hedge against unexpected costs.
A focus of discussion during the meeting was a list of $442,170 in new expenditures recommended by district staff, of which nearly half would be recurring costs. The list was introduced at a committee meeting earlier this month.
The list includes:
• $52,000 toward the salary and benefits of a middle school math teacher, enabling the end of the current practice of reduced class time followed by a study hall overseen by two long-term substitutes. The end of those positions would fund the remainder of the new position’s costs.
• $103,000 for salary and benefits for a special education professional to be shared by the elementary and intermediate schools, whose principals cited an increase in students needing services since the pandemic and the largest kindergarten registration since the pandemic.
• $32,000 for an additional long-term substitute to reduce the number of classes affected by a chronic shortage of substitute teachers. At present, only some 70 to 80 percent of teacher absences are covered by substitutes, leading to solutions such as one teacher supervising two classes, counselors supervising classes, or even students being moved into the auditorium for supervision, according to Hobbs.
• $235,000 in license renewals, cyber insurance, and firewall protection. The expenditures are necessary for continued digital operations, district Director of Technology Joshua Cantrell said. Talks with vendors are continuing. It may be possible to spread some of the costs over multiple years, he said.
• $20,000 for marching band uniforms not replaced since 1996.
During the meeting, board members Gerald Walmer and Cindy Janczyk expressed concern about the proposed list’s potential effects on taxpayers, but identified no specific cuts.
“As much as I see the justification for those, absolutely, I also know we’re asking taxpayers to pay for positions that we don’t have yet, so we wouldn’t have to cut them,” Janczyk said.
“Probably all” of the proposals are “justified,” Walmer said, but “it’s a lot of money to ask the taxpayers of the district to foot. They’re not going to be able to go to their boss and demand additional money.”
Wilson asked Walmer to identify which of the “new asks” he would eliminate.
Walmer said he would keep the band uniforms, but the overall question is “up to the board to decide.”
“You’re part of the board,” Wilson said.
Walmer identified no cuts.
Wilson especially noted recent concerns about math scores, which one of the recommendations would directly address. The question, Wilson said, is whether board members “support the hiring of needed education people or not.”
Outside of budget discussions, Walmer did cast the lone vote against an increase from $80,000 to $95,000 in an annual contract for speech and language impairment services.
Students in need of such services have increased from 110 to 125 with several more students still undergoing testing, Director of Student Services Brad Showers said. The rise will increase the workload of consultant Maggie Rutkowski, he said.
After the meeting, Walmer initially said he did not want to elaborate on the reasons for his vote, but then said he wishes to keep an eye on expenses and their impact on taxpayers.
Further budget discussions are planned during a committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 2 in the board room at Biglerville High School. Hobbs said a preliminary budget must be adopted at the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. May 16 for a final approval vote on June 20. By state law, the preliminary budget can be decreased, but not increased, before the final vote.
Jim Hale can be contacted at jhale@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.