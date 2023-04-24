A 3- to 4-percent property tax increase would be appropriate, one Upper Adams School District board member claimed at last week’s board meeting.

With the district facing the end of federal pandemic funds after 2023-2024 as well as numerous technological and instructional needs, a modest increase this year would prevent a large one next year, Vice President Tom Wilson said after a board meeting.

 

