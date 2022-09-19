berm
Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent, Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, standing, presents an overview of traffic flow to Huntington Township officials earlier this month. Pictured from left are Supervisor Chair Paul Guise, Secretary Patricia Davis and Solicitor Bob Campbell. (Scot Pitzer/Gettysburg Times)

A traffic study promised to Huntington Township as part of the Bermudian Springs Middle School project aims to alleviate congestion and flow worries raised by the municipality.

Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent ,Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, reminded the three-person Huntington Township Board of Supervisors this month that a traffic study was a condition of permits being issued for the project, and is expected to commence within the first 12 months of students occupying the new building. Students first attended classes in the facility in January.

