A traffic study promised to Huntington Township as part of the Bermudian Springs Middle School project aims to alleviate congestion and flow worries raised by the municipality.
Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent ,Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, reminded the three-person Huntington Township Board of Supervisors this month that a traffic study was a condition of permits being issued for the project, and is expected to commence within the first 12 months of students occupying the new building. Students first attended classes in the facility in January.
“We’re going to look at everything,” said Hotchkiss. “We’ll look at effectiveness, efficiency, volume and consider what we can do differently.”
In response to a request by Supervisor Mark Leer, who also serves as the municipality’s road master, Hotchkiss appeared before township officials during their monthly business meeting Sept. 8, and outlined existing student drop-off and pick-up procedures.
The school district property is located in Huntington Township at 7335 Carlisle Pike near York Springs. Among other ideas, Leer expressed a desire to see a uniform exit strategy for traffic departing the elementary school, which has been in place since the early 1990s.
“I think the goal of what people would like to see is all buses exiting through the school zone,” said Leer.
The school does have three traffic directors assisting with buses and commuters approaching and leaving the property, said Hotchkiss.
Overall, the $33 million project took about 20 months to complete, and some minor punch-list items remain.
Recently, the school board approved the demolition of the former middle school and construction of new locker rooms. Demolition work, likely to begin over the next week or so, is expected to take up to three months. Also, 200 parking spaces will be added to the site.
“It’s been a long process, but we’re almost there,” said Hotchkiss, who invited Huntington officials on a tour of the property.
Supervisor Chair Paul Guise lauded the open communication with Hotchkiss.
In other township business, repairs have been made to a back hoe the municipality purchased earlier this year, but supervisors are holding off on paying the $1,000 bill. Leer claimed the contractor has not followed through with bidding requirements, so the municipality should not be responsible for fixing the machinery.
“As I said before, we should put the pressure on them until we get the job completed,” said Leer.
A new back hoe was purchased for $65,000 from New Forrester Farm Equipment of Chambersburg, as part of the township’s annual budget. Only one bid was received and it met specifications, however issues have persisted, according to officials.
“We’re going to hold the check for $1,000 until they make arrangements,” said Guise.
Similar to previous meetings, Leer offered a motion to dip into the township’s COVID relief fund, which totaled $125,875 in early September, to provide one-time stipends to staff who worked during the statewide shutdown.
However, the matter was dropped after Leer’s motion failed to gain a second.
Township Secretary and Treasurer Patricia Davis said Huntington was expected to receive another $125,737 this month in pandemic relief dollars.
Huntington supervisors were unanimous in appointing Scott Longstreth, of Sharrah Design Group, as the township’s new engineer.
Longstreth replaces Peter Martin, who runs a private practice, and resigned prior to the board’s regularly-scheduled monthly meeting. His resignation was accepted with regret. Longstreth has 22 years of municipal experience in multiple states.
Guise said the appointment is effective immediately, although the township retains the right to review all options during its annual reorganization meeting in 2023.
“We look forward to working with you,” Guise told Longstreth.
