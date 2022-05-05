Biglerville council members were happy to return to the historic Musselman House to discuss water and police matters during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.
To allow social distancing during the pandemic, meetings were held in the fire hall rather than at the borough offices the past two years.
An hour of the meeting was devoted to a discussion of the borough’s water and sewer systems.
Water Committee Chair Rob Smith briefed the council on replacing sewer lines, implementing backflow device requirements, and inspections by state officials and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC).
Smith commended Sewer and Water Authority Operator Doug Hays for his responses to the staff of the river commission during a recent routine inspection.
“We really appreciate that,” Smith said.
The interstate commission, formed in 1970 by Congress and the states of New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland exists “to guide the water resource management of the Basin,” according to www.srbc.net.
Smith and council President Neil Ecker also acknowledged the work of new borough employee, Kelly Shaffer, who is bringing Biglerville up to speed on using a web-based platform to monitor water consumption and test results.
By unanimous vote, council members decided to begin issuing letters to residential property owners now required to install backflow devices that prevent water contamination.
They accepted Hays’ recommendation to proceed by neighborhoods, issuing about 100 letters at a time until all areas of the borough are brought into compliance with state-mandated regulations.
The majority of commercial property owners, the first to be notified of the backflow device requirement, are now in compliance, Hays said.
“It’s going to take a while to get all the stragglers,” he said of both businesses and homeowners.
Funding for water and sewer replacement projects was also discussed by the council. The borough is seeking grants from various sources and requesting clarity from county and state officials regarding possible use of America Rescue Plan funds.
Possible police hire
Police Chief Craig Hartley received the council’s support in seeking a grant that would provide the bulk of compensation for a second full-time police officer, which the borough has been without since last October.
If received, the grant would cover 75 percent of the officer’s salary for the first three years, after which the borough budget would need to absorb the cost.
Hartley also told the council about his conversations with the Upper Adams School District about providing a school resource officer for school safety and security.
At a school board meeting earlier Tuesday evening, Hartley said he reminded them of the department’s “good relationship for many years with the schools.”
Hartley said he frequently spends time at the schools, but a full-time resource officer would “add benefits for both parties.”
“I hope they give this a shot,” he said.
It is anticipated the school board will decide by mid-May.
Hartley told the council he is also updating all department operating policies, after which they will be reviewed by legal counsel and presented for final approval.
Phil Wagner, mayor, expressed appreciation to the anonymous donor whose gift of $1,700 provided 300 Easter meals to local residents.
Council members thanked the mayor for personally mowing and tidying up a neglected property on Main Street, after repeated efforts to get the owner’s attention.
Biglerville’s second annual community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Wagner
He said for a small donation, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will make available its parking lot for non-residents who want to set up.
The next regular meeting of the council will be Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in the borough office, 33 Musselman Ave.
