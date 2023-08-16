Four organizations are one step closer to bringing more services to the Adams County community through the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF).

Adams County commissioners approved four subrecipient agreements last week as part of ARRF, giving $250,000 to each of three agencies, Anthony’s Way Foundation, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS), and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), and $312,000 to the Adams County Arts Council.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.