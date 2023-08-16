Four organizations are one step closer to bringing more services to the Adams County community through the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF).
Adams County commissioners approved four subrecipient agreements last week as part of ARRF, giving $250,000 to each of three agencies, Anthony’s Way Foundation, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS), and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), and $312,000 to the Adams County Arts Council.
“These are all very critical organizations to our community,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning & Development, said the approval on Aug. 9 finalizes the agreements.
Commissioners announced last fall the non-repayable grant program known as ARRF that was “designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects in order to maximize the amount of beneficiaries,” officials said.
The county set aside $5 million for the program from the $19 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Phiel said.
In March, commissioners approved 14 proposed grant requests.
The remaining subrecipient agreements are “still in process,” according to officials.
Other awardees and funding amounts are: Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), $323,100; Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), $500,000; Alpha Fire Company No. 1 Inc., $250,000; Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $250,000; East Berlin Area Joint Authority, $1 million; Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES), $368,900; Heidlersburg Area Civic Association Fire Company, $250,000; Lake Meade Property Owners Association Inc., $250,000; South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), $465,000; and TrueNorth Wellness Services, $281,000.
The county received 43 applications totaling more than $25 million last year, according to Clayton-Williams.
A review team, along with GMS Funding Solutions, examined the applications through a thorough vetting process, she said.
It has been “a tremendous amount of work to give money away” with much “scrutiny” and many guidelines to follow, Phiel said. He shared his appreciation of the solicitor’s office, planning staff, and administration for their efforts.
Anthony’s Way Foundation plans to establish “a transitional home for men diagnosed with substance use disorder” with paid peer support specialists and a program director, officials said.
AREMS plans to use its funding award to establish a critical care level emergency medical services program with IV pumps, ventilator, neonate ventilator supplies, cardiac monitor, ambulance, stretcher and power load, and initial education for 10 staff members, according to officials.
The $250,000 allocation to SAVES will assist with “necessary upgrades to its fleet of emergency vehicles” by purchasing a new engine tanker, as part of its plan to become compliant with National Fire Protection Association standards with the second phase calling for “the refurbishment of an aerial-quint,” according to officials.
The Adams County Arts Council hopes to address “the economic harm the COVID-19 pandemic caused to nonprofits through repair and renovation to their Arts Education Center” and plans to expand its Healing Arts program, officials said.
All four agreements approved are effective Aug. 9 through Dec. 31, 2026, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.