The Adams County Historical Society is ready for the big reveal of its new facility at 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
Although tickets to Saturday’s grand opening are already sold out, Andrew Dalton, historical society executive director, said there will be a “limited number of walk-in tickets as space allows.”
Tickets were still available for Sunday, he said. Visitors were encouraged to pre-purchase tickets on the website.
“We raised over $12 million to make this possible,” Dalton said. “Thanks to the support of the community, it is a world class facility.”
The Beyond the Battle Museum in the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) building, features 12 chronological galleries spanning three centuries of history, all from the perspective of the community, said Dalton.
Stepping inside a Civil War-era home and hearing about what Gettysburg civilians experienced during the battle is just one of many interactive exhibits at the new museum.
“This is the story of us that has never been told in this way,” Dalton said.
The museum’s principal exhibit, “Caught in the Crossfire,” takes visitors back in time through the recreated Civil War-era home with special effects from Gettysburg civilians’ viewpoints.
“We’ve had people describe it as powerful and emotional,” said Dalton. “We wanted to present a very authentic look at what it was like for civilians of Gettysburg caught in their homes in the battle.”
The museum is “great for all ages,” Dalton said. From touching dinosaur footprints to seeing Mamie Eisenhower’s hat, Dalton said there are over 1,000 rare artifacts featured in the museum.
Opening weekend will feature a wide variety of events. All, except for a sold-out panel discussion on Saturday night, are free, said Dalton.
People are welcome to attend the events, even if they do not have tickets to the museum, Dalton said.
Saturday’s events include: 10 a.m., colonial children’s activities presented by the Dobbin House Tavern; 10:15 a.m., the making of “Caught in the Crossfire”; 11 a.m., book signing with Jeff Shaara; 1 p.m., Ike at Gettysburg: A Conversation with Susan Eisenhower; 2 p.m., book signing with Susan Eisenhower; 3 p.m., book signing with Tim Smith and Garry Adelman; 4 p.m., a ribbon cutting of a special exhibit gallery, the Frassanito Collection; 4:30 p.m., Gettysburg’s aftermath with Garry Adelman; 5 p.m., book signing with William A. Frassanito; and 7 p.m., the sold-out panel discussion with Frassanito, Adelman, Smith, and Sue Boardman.
Sunday is family day with events geared toward children, said Dalton.
Events include colonial children’s activities presented by the Dobbin House Tavern at 10 a.m.; dinosaurs and meteorites at 10:30 a.m.; hands-on history, Native American Archaeology, at 11:30 a.m.; Adams County film screening at 12:30 p.m.; Gettysburg in 1776 at 2 p.m.; Children of the Battlefield at 3 p.m.; and hands-on activity, gardening, at 4 p.m.
Ticket prices are $15 for general admission; $14 for seniors 65 and older; $10 for youth from kindergarten to 12th grade; $13 for Adams County residents; free for children 5 years old and under who are accompanied by an adult; and complimentary for ACHS members, Adams County K-12 students, Gettysburg College/Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) students, and active-duty military.
The best part for Dalton was recently seeing the excitement from a group of Adams County students who got a sneak peek at the museum.
“I grew up here, and there was very little emphasis on local history in the schools and other museums. Now, I hope we can change that by providing the community with an exceptional experience that highlights the story of who we are,” Dalton said.
Dalton, who graduated from Gettysburg Area High School, in 2015, and Gettysburg College, in 2019, said he never imagined he “would have this kind of opportunity.”
The grand opening weekend is sponsored by Battlefield Harley Davidson, Dobbin House Tavern, Hollabaugh Bros. Inc., The Union Hotel, and Amblebrook Gettysburg, Dalton said.
Light snacks and drinks will be available, said Dalton.
There will be a shuttle running to and from HACC-Gettysburg Campus, which will hold overflow parking, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and there will be a marked path for people to walk, said Dalton.
The museum’s hours will be Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday for pre-booked groups only.
The gift shop boasts books, souvenirs, and local goods.
“It is a companion to the museum. It covers the same topics in the museum,” Dalton said.
The facility can also host events, with a seminar room with seating for 25, and the Battlefield Overlook Event Center which can accommodate 200, Dalton said.
On April 20, the research room will open where people can search for their family histories, learn about property they own, or any other topic related to the history of the community, said Dalton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.