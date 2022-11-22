Fire destroys home

Flames pour from a Gardners home where two firefighters were briefly trapped after a floor collapsed Sunday. (Photo Courtesy Kim Bobo/Bendersville Community Fire Department)

Fallen debris briefly trapped two firefighters inside a blazing home in Gardners Sunday morning, according Bendersville Community Fire Chief Jeff Kime.

One firefighter’s helmet was “destroyed” when a floor collapsed, allowing a gun safe to fall and strike a glancing blow on the back of his head and neck, Kime said.

 

