Fallen debris briefly trapped two firefighters inside a blazing home in Gardners Sunday morning, according Bendersville Community Fire Chief Jeff Kime.
One firefighter’s helmet was “destroyed” when a floor collapsed, allowing a gun safe to fall and strike a glancing blow on the back of his head and neck, Kime said.
The firefighter became pinned under the safe and a clothing rack but was quickly freed by other firefighters, Kime said.
A second firefighter “self-extricated” after his leg was caught under a fallen garage door, Kime said.
Emergency medical personnel checked the firefighters, both of whom suffered “minor injuries,” but neither was transported by ambulance, Kime said. No other injuries occurred, he said.
The blaze marked the fourth time in about 15 years the same home burned, Kime said. The house was a “complete loss,” he said.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 6:03 a.m. to 160 Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Arriving personnel found fire issuing from a walk-in basement at the rear of the home, which was built on a slope so it had one story in the front and two in the back, Kime said.
When the owner returned home from work, he discovered smoke in the residence, got his two dogs out safely, and called 911, Kime said. Smoke detectors were activated, he said.
It appeared the fire started in the basement and a wood pellet stove may have been the source, Kime said. Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel were investigating, but nothing appeared suspicious about the fire, he said.
The collapse occurred “shortly after gaining access to the basement and knocking the bulk of the fire,” according to a post on the Bendersville Community Fire Department Facebook page.
Firefighters needed about two hours to bring the “wind-driven” blaze under control, Kime said.
“Once the window broke, it extended through the house quite quickly,” he said.
About 10 fire companies were on the scene, Kime said. About 50 firefighters were present along with approximately 20 emergency vehicles, Kime said.
The emergency call was complete at 10:26 a.m., according to ACDES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.