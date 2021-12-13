There was no threat to Gettysburg Area High School, despite rumors since Friday, school officials said Monday.
High school administration and the school resource officer recently investigated rumors of a threat, Jason C. Perrin, superintendent of Gettysburg Area School District, wrote in a message to the Gettysburg Times.
