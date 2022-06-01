“Until We Sing Again,” the Gettysburg Civic Chorus’s memorable ballad, will have a new meaning when the group reunites for its upcoming spring concert after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
The chorus will once again sing together in a free spring concert on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at the Gettysburg Middle School auditorium. The chorus is under the direction of Bill Serfass with accompanist Sharon Hedges.
“People are ready to sing again,” Hedges said.
It has been two years since the chorus put on an in-person performance due to the pandemic, said Serfass.
The Gettysburg Civic Chorus is coming back in time for its 60th anniversary, Serfass said, noting members of the chorus had always looked forward to practicing once a week.
“This is what happened to them, this thing they love was taken from them,” Serfass said. “Coming back means a whole heck of a lot to these folks. They are so happy to be back.”
Formed in 1962, the Gettysburg Civic Chorus, the oldest musical organization in the area, has performed for numerous civic and patriotic events, church services, banquets, and more, according to its website.
The concert, entitled “Gettin’ Back to Broadway,” includes 11 songs from a wide variety of Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” “Godspell,” “Rent,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “State Fair,” “West Side Story,” Girl Crazy,” “Gypsy,” “Hair,” Carole King’s “Beautiful,” and “Sweet Charity.”
For “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton,” local business owner Ernie Kranias will be a soloist dressed up in a robe and crown as King George III, Serfass said.
The concert also has “a fun surprise to watch” during a performance from “Hair,” according to Serfass. Bruce Moore, local Broadway legend, will be the emcee for the event, Serfass said.
During “Until We Sing Again,” 90-year-old Harold Hollabaugh, who has been a member since the inception of the chorus, will sing as part of a special group for the song.
Serfass said he is grateful the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church allowed the chorus to rehearse there in February to get ready for this spring concert.
Gettysburg Civic Chorus Vice President Jess Sheahan said the concert and parking are free, and the event will have a free-will offering.
“I think people are missing live music in their lives,” Sheahan said.
On June 17, the Gettysburg Civic Chorus will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Harrisburg Senators game. The gates open at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. Serfass said there is a special $13 box seat ticket price for Gettysburg Civic Chorus members, family, and friends with tickets proceeds going toward supporting the group. For more information, Cole Single can be reached at 717-231-4444, ext. 191 or by email at csingle@senatorsbaseball.com.
For those interested in joining the Gettysburg Civic Chorus, the group rehearses once a week on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. The chorus has two concerts per season, which include Christmas and spring concerts. Off-season for the chorus is June, July, and January, which are the most optimal for joining due to the rehearsal schedule, according to Serfass. Visit www.gettysburgcivicchorus.com for more information.
“The people that make up this group are from all walks of life,” Serfass said.
