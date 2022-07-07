All seven members of the Biglerville Borough Council have now served more than 10 years.
Melinda Elnaggar and Rob Smith, the latest to receive 10-year service awards by the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, were honored by their five peers Tuesday.
“It’s rare and a great thing,” the council President Neil Ecker said of the group’s longevity and “sense of history, which helps tremendously.”
The council’s current challenges range from supply chain interruptions delaying projects, to a prominent property’s neglect, to community members’ disappointment the Upper Adams school band was a no-show locally on Memorial Day.
Council members also expressed frustration at multiple violations of the borough’s fireworks rules during the Fourth of July weekend.
Police Chief Craig Hartley assured the council he will try to beef up patrols on future holidays, and will personally speak with violators who can be identified.
While a backlog of infrastructure replacements is being addressed, progress has been difficult as water and sewer pipes are hard to get, and workers such as traffic control flaggers are hard to hire when roads must be closed.
The council gave a go-ahead for staff to seek bids on replacing a storm drain on York Street west of Main. The work is expected to require traffic diversion at the borough’s principal intersection.
Also delayed is completion of the historic Thomas Brothers Country Store’s conversion to a museum and senior citizen apartment complex. The building’s elevator remains stranded in Tennessee, and the original July 1 project completion date has been extended indefinitely.
Supply chain issues are also forcing a revised timeline for completion of the Kennie’s Market expansion on the south end of the borough.
Dunkin’ no-go?
Another real estate matter causing frustration to borough officials is the neglected state of the former Blocher Furniture and Appliance store on North Main Street.
The property was most recently purchased by B.J. Patel, owner of Dunkin’ Donuts in Gettysburg, who hoped to establish a branch of the popular chain in Biglerville.
After Patel previously said his franchise application with the Dunkin’ corporation was pending, he put the Biglerville property up for sale at $325,000.
Borough officials expressed disappointment the property has been neglected.
Band missed
Phil Wagner, mayor, said he encourage Upper Adams School District officials to resume honoring veterans with the band’s presence at Memorial Day events.
Abandoning a longstanding tradition of playing for Biglerville Memorial Day tributes, the band’s new director chose instead to give priority to marching in Gettysburg’s parade, Wagner said.
“Everywhere I go, I’m asked why the change,” he said.
There were meetings with the school superintendent and high school principal during which the community’s strong feelings were communicated, he said.
The local American Legion may reconsider its considerable financial support for school projects if things don’t change in future years, he claimed.
The borough council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at borough office on Musselman Avenue.
