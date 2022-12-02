Bell Ringers
Sarah Brechbuehl, left, and Judy Mayer, from ACNB Bank, take a turn at ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle program outside Gettysburg Walmart on Thursday. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The local Salvation Army is seeking more volunteers to be bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign that is under way.

The campaign kicked off Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue until Christmas Eve at the Gettysburg Walmart, 1271 York Road, according to Mary Stuart Smith, chair of the Gettysburg Area Service Unit of the Salvation Army.

