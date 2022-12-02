The local Salvation Army is seeking more volunteers to be bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign that is under way.
The campaign kicked off Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue until Christmas Eve at the Gettysburg Walmart, 1271 York Road, according to Mary Stuart Smith, chair of the Gettysburg Area Service Unit of the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army currently has 13 openings for locals to step in as bell ringers, Smith said, adding there are a total of 208 volunteers needed for this year’s campaign outside of Walmart.
“To individuals ringing the bell, it is a wonderful way to volunteer for 90 minutes knowing that you are providing benefit to everyone in our community,” Smith said.
The bell ringing sessions are 90 minutes each with the money helping people who live in Adams County, according to Smith.
“We do a lot people don’t know about,” Smith said.
After closing its fiscal year at the end of September, Smith noted the Gettysburg Area Service Unit provided lodging in Gettysburg hotels for 91 people, gasoline for 12 people, rental assistance for 153 people, and heating, fuel or utility assistance for 232 people.
Additionally, the organization provided clothing for 260 children identified by guidance counselors from Upper Adams and Gettysburg Area elementary schools, Smith said. They also helped six people who had been unemployed and obtained jobs but did not have money to buy clothing required for work, said Smith.
The organization worked with providers to assist three people with medical and dental bills, according to Smith.
The Salvation Army provided toys for 14 children who came in too late to be part of giving trees through a local agency, said Smith.
Every year, the organization distributes 400 presents at Christmas to residents of eight nursing homes throughout Adams County, Smith said.
“Everybody in the nursing home gets something for Christmas,” Smith said.
The Salvation Army’s programs are funded through the Red Kettle Campaign, the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree, The Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, and individual donations mailed to the office, according to Smith.
The Giving Spree brought in a record-breaking $3.1 million in November to benefit 115 nonprofits and charitable funds, according to officials.
The Salvation Army’s participation in the Giving Spree has resulted in people choosing to donate at that event instead of during the Red Kettle Campaign, Smith said.
The Salvation Army does not receive federal monies, so the organization is “not tied by any federal funding guidelines,” according to Smith.
“We do not check immigration status,” Smith added. “We can help you with what you need. We assess each situation on a case-by-case basis.”
For those who wish to donate directly, contributions may be mailed to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 3572, Gettysburg, PA 17325. To sign up to ring the bell, contact Jed Smith at 571-213-6177 or mjsmith22030@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.