Many children look forward to going back to school, piling a shopping cart high with items, making it an enjoyable experience.
However, there are youngsters whose families struggle with purchasing basic school supplies.
The United Way of Adams County’s 35th annual Back to School Supply Drive is here to help.
The drive is collecting donations at various locations around Adams County through Sunday, July 30. Chris Bunty, United Way of Adams County marketing and resource development coordinator, said several types of supplies are distributed to children.
“It’s a school drive for the kids to have back to school necessities, like a backpack, pencils and paper, so they’ll be ready to go to school,” he said.
The drive began in 1988; at that time was organized by St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
“We’ve been the sole ownership of the program for the last four years, and we’ve had a hand in it since it started 35 years ago,” Bunty said.
Supplies valuing $50 to $75 are given to each registered child, Bunty said.
“Backpacks and one inch binders cost more,” he said. “We get less of those items versus pencils and erasers. Most kids have phones, so you don’t need scientific calculators unless the teachers tell them they can’t have phones in class.”
People have donated in the past by sending supplies or monetary donations.
“What we don’t have donated we’ll purchase with the donation money” Bunday said. “It’s not a one time distribution. We have classrooms hit us up throughout the school year for donations.”
Laura McMahon, executive director of United Way of Adams County, is thankful people continue to donate every year.
“United Way of Adams County is grateful for all of the support provided to the Back to School Drive every year through donations from our community,” she said. “Because of your generosity, we are able to provide several hundred local families with the essential supplies their children need to start off the school year fully prepared for a quality education.”
Bunty said he finds the Back to School Drive rewarding.
“I love doing it personally,” he said. “I’m just happy to see that the people are getting what they need from the community.”
Items that the United Way of Adams County accepts for donations are backpacks, five- and eight-tab subject dividers, college ruled spiral notebooks, wide ruled spiral notebooks, college ruled loose leaf paper, wide ruled loose leaf paper, college ruled composition books, wide ruled composition books, 1-inch three-ringed binders, 24-pack crayons, pencil boxes, blunt and pointed tip scissors, 12-pack colored pencils, 10- and 12-pack broad tip markers, black 2-pack dry erase markers, white erasers, 24-pack #2 pencils, white glue, correction tape (no liquid), glue sticks, pink erasers, pencil pouch, highlighters, 10- and 12-pack fine tip markers, pencil cap erasers, rulers, headphones, 10-pack blue, red and black pens, 12-pack mechanical pencils and hand sanitizer.
Drop boxes for donations are located at ACNB Biglerville, Carroll Valley, Corp. Office 100 V-Twin Drive, East Berlin, North Gettysburg, West Gettysburg, Littlestown, McSherrystown, and New Oxford; Adams County — Adult Correctional Complex, Courthouse, and Human Services Building; Adams County Community Foundation; Adams County Officer for Aging; Adams Rescue Mission; Biglerville Library; Children’s Advocacy Center; Conewago Township Police Department; East Berlin Library; ESAB Welding and Cutting, Gettysburg and Hanover; Gettysburg Library; Gettysburg Area Rec Park Sterner Building; Gettysburg Presbyterian Church; Gettysburg Times; Hollabaugh’s; Kennie’s Biglerville, Gettysburg and Littlestown; Littlestown Library; Littlestown Police Department; Littlestown YMCA; M&T Bank; New Oxford Library, SCCAP, United Way of Adams County, 123 Buford Ave.; and YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County.
Families looking to receive school supplies through the drive should register online at https://www.uwadams.org/2023-back-2-school-supply-registration/. For additional information, call 717-334-5809.
The supplies for the drive will be distributed at the Gettysburg Times building on Saturday, Aug. 5, between 9 a.m. and 12 noon.
Bunty expects about 400 children to arrive at the distribution site.
