The Gettysburg Times is being delivered to several assisted living facilities in Adams County. Pictured from left, are: Kyle Smith, accounting and circulation administrator for the Gettysburg Times; Mindy Langer, communications and gifts officer for Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community; Adam Boyer, an attorney with Barley Snyder; Leona Rega, executive director of the Adams County Arts Council; and Harry Hartman, publisher of the Gettysburg Times.
Seniors in assisted living facilities have faced great isolation and separation from their families during the past year because of the pandemic. To help bridge this gap with their community, the Gettysburg Times and local businesses have teamed up to get newspapers into the hands of these residents.
Joan Musselman, a Gettysburg Times reader and graduate counseling student from Fairfield, reached out to the newspaper earlier this year to ask for help in achieving her goal of getting the Gettysburg Times in every assisted living facility in Adams County. Her dream, Musselman said, is for every resident to have a copy.
