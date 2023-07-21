Biglerville Borough Secretary and Treasurer Sandi Vazquez was feted Thursday in recognition of her retirement.
Vazquez, whose retirement date is in September, has been with the borough for 31 years.
Vazquez said she was delighted to be honored at the party.
“It’s shocking,” she said. “They surprised me totally. I wasn’t ready.”
Along with being served dinner and cake, the council purchased Vazquez a pair of chairs as a way of thanking her for her years of service.
Originally from Mount Holly Springs, Vazquez moved to Biglerville 40 years ago when her husband’s job forced them to relocate. Ten years later, a friend interviewed at the borough, and recommended Vazquez apply for the position.
“I was actually working part time somewhere else, and a friend of mine came for an interview here for this job,” she said. “She got home, called me and said ‘That job is perfect for you, you need to apply.’ So I did, and I got hired on the spot.”
Vazquez decided to retire because of the medical needs of family members and her age.
“It seemed like the right time,” she said.
Biglerville Borough President Neil Ecker said Vazquez has been indispensable.
“She’s the most integral part of keeping the borough going, because of her memory of things and the background of all the different things she’s experienced over the years,” he said.
Vazquez has been the key to Ecker’s success as president, and the success of past presidents, he said. Her vast knowledge of Biglerville has made it as easy as possible for the council to do its job.
“She remembers where people lived, and she remembers so many things where you don’t have to bother taking the time to look it up,” Ecker said.
Ecker said Vazquez suggested he join the council.
“She said ‘You know there’s a position available on the council. Are you interested?’” Ecker said. “So she’s the one who got me 20-plus years ago interested in joining the borough, and I’ve been with the borough ever since.”
Vazquez will be tremendously missed, Ecker said.
“She’s been incredibly important to the town,” he said. “She’s been an amazing, solid face of the borough.”
Mayor Phil Wagner was always impressed by how Vazquez could keep her cool under pressure.
“She takes a lot of abuse from frustrated residents while getting the job done, and she always has done that with a calm, quiet smile,” he said. “She never holds grudges. She’s one of the most professional people I know.”
Vazquez believes Kelly Shaffer will have no trouble adjusting to the role of secretary and treasurer.
“She’s rocking it already,” Vazquez said. “She’s absolutely great. She picks up things very quickly and is very personable, and is going to be a great person for this job.”
Vazquez left very big shoes to fill, but Shaffer said she is excited to take on the challenge.
“She’s been a good teacher,” Shaffer said. “She’s shown me the ropes, and has done a very good job.
Adams County Commissioners Jim Martin and Marty Qually presented a certificate of recognition to Vazquez in honor of her 31 years of service to Biglerville.
“Sandi represents the behind-the-scenes public service who keep local government running,” Qually said.
Vazquez will retire from full-time work Sept. 28, afterwards working part time to help train Shaffer during a transitional period.
