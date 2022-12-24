Filming is far from finished, but “A Gettysburg Christmas” is already making cinematic dreams come true for two Gettysburg Area High School students.
Passionate about camera work, Brenden Johnson and Ethan Styer are especially proud to assist with filming a place they call home.
The movie, set in modern times, reaches past the Battle of Gettysburg to encompass Adams County’s contemporary charm.
So far, the students have assisted with scenes at the annual Gettysburg Tuba Carol Fest in Lincoln Square in front of the Gettysburg Hotel and Sach’s Covered Bridge.
“It’s really exciting to experience the scale of a movie like this,” Styer said. “It is a larger-than-life experience.”
Styer and Johnson were connected to production for the film in different ways.
Styer got involved through his mother Hillary Styer and stepfather Gus Zucco, who are both involved in production, he said.
For Johnson, it all started with tourism agency Destination Gettysburg’s Facebook post that ignited the spark to reach out for more information and meet with individuals involved in the film.
Bo Brinkman, of “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals” fame, and local businesswoman and partner Kris Webb unveiled the project last month at Destination Gettysburg.
Brinkman is the driving force behind “A Gettysburg Christmas,” writing the script which will play out in rural locales within the community, as well as in downtown Gettysburg, over the coming months.
Working with Director of Photography Barry Strickland, Johnson said he assisted with lighting in town to help warm the color of the lights in Lincoln Square on the morning of the Tuba Carol Fest.
Johnson learned the LED lights on the trees and lampposts around the square “tend to flicker,” causing problems with filming.
As a camera assistant for Strickland, Johnson said he has been doing basic things so far, ranging from setting up the camera and helping with coordination, in addition to the lighting.
“I hope to learn more about lighting,” Johnson said. “That is a big part of it.”
During filming of the tuba fest, Styer saw the crane truck that lifted Strickland to the rooftops throughout Lincoln Square.
“I was in a building from another angle,” Styer said. “I was also quite high up for what I’m used to. Getting that above perspective was really neat.”
Getting a glimpse at the equipment, Styer said he is excited to see the different elements that make the film come together from behind the scenes.
“It is one of those things that my dreams are coming true by being able to work with all of this,” Styer said.
At the high school, Styer took a film and studio production class as a junior, while Johnson is currently taking the course.
The class has inspired both Styer and Johnson, where they learned the importance of storytelling, they said.
Also, with a passion for script writing, Johnson has taken four multimedia courses at the high school. He has one finished script that is a dystopian action flick, and a sci-fi action film script in progress, he said.
When the superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” came out in 2019, Johnson said it inspired him to get in the industry.
“I wanted to do what film producer Kevin Feige did in that movie,” Johnson said.
Having a family deeply rooted in the film industry, Styer was able to gain set experience for “Talons of the Phoenix,” produced by Bullet Time Productions, when filming took place in Adams County this past spring.
In November, Styer also worked as a camera assistant for a short film called “Lovebugs,” in Texas, where he helped get different camera lens and did lighting work, among many other tasks.
Styer has been involved with filming and production since he was 5 years old.
In the future, Styer plans to attend Gettysburg College to study physics to pursue an engineering career. He hopes to do an internship with Disney’s Imagineering, which is the magic behind all things Disney, he said.
The Walt Disney program “is the creative engine that designs and builds all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions, and cruise ships worldwide, and oversees the creative aspects of Disney games, merchandise product development, and publishing businesses,” according to its website.
“It deals with a lot of physics and creativity,” Styer added.
Styer also plans to continue his passion for filming on the side.
“I think I am super lucky to have this sort of experience,” Styer said. “It is thrilling to be able to do this especially so early on in my career.”
Johnson hopes to follow Strickland’s footsteps and work in cinematography for movies. He plans to go through the film and studio program at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, N.C.
“A Gettysburg Christmas “is huge for me,” Johnson said.
“It will go on my resume,” added Johnson. “It will potentially get me on a set very quickly when I graduate college.”
Plans are to premiere the movie at the Majestic Theater just before Christmas 2024.
