The Littlestown Area School District (LASD) is in the process of over-hauling its high school graduation policy.
“We are living in an ever-changing world, and as a district we need to evolve and move forward for the benefit of our students and our community,” said LASD Superintendent Chris Bigger.
“Going forward graduating from high school will not be just about credits. Times have changed, the value of a high school diploma has been diluted. The high school diploma means you completed four years of high school; we need to make sure we are pushing our graduates to have more than just a diploma after four years,” he said.
In a plan to better prepare its students for future endeavors the district is adjusting the policy to require students to have completed one of the following:
• Nine transferrable college credits or three advanced placement courses and/or
• Receive a nationally recognized Career and Technology Education certificate (CTE) and/or
• Complete an apprenticeship program
For many students, they will achieve two of the three aforementioned credentials.
The target group for this new concept is the Class of 2026.
According to Bigger, the goal of the future is to make credentials students earn “stackable” and eliminate narrow pathways.
Advanced courses in high school
The district has developed several programs and partnerships that allow for current high school students to gain college transferable credits and CTE certificates. The district currently works with the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), Carroll County Career & Technical Center, Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), Mansfield University and Delaware Valley College in Downingtown.
Most classes students take at (ACTI) and Carroll County Career and Tech Center transfer to community colleges.
CTE programs provide an academic and technical foundation that is essential for students who have an interest in pursuing a high wage, high priority career. The technical courses begin in the junior year and connect theory and lab experiences. Second level seniors continue with classroom and lab instruction in addition to shadowing opportunities at local sites in the community.
When the programs at ACTI were brought up, Bigger spoke with pride about the opportunities ACTI provides not only for Littlestown students but many Adams County students.
“If you take a look at the programs offered at ACTI, the skills and education offered will provide meaningful and long-term employment for our graduates,” said Bigger.
ACTI currently offers seven hands-on programs that prepare junior and senior high school students for success in their chosen fields. The programs are all offered free of charge for Adams County students. Current programs offered at ACTI include Allied Health, Culinary Arts, Diesel Mechanics, Early Learning Education, Criminal Justice, Building trades and Computer Networking. ACTI is potentially expanding to provide a Coordinator to match students to career apprenticeship programs.
“Our teachers align the syllabus to match Delaware Valley College expectations, and this allows our students to start to gain college credits as early as tenth grade within the district,” said Bigger.
Thanks goes to Dr. Mitzel, assistant superintendent, and Heather Yunkin, school counselor, for the recent additions.
Changing going forward
“Students will need a certificate or credential to graduate, and your credits will need to line up with a credentials that have real world value,” said Bigger.
The data over decades from the Littlestown district shows 50 percent of its graduating seniors go to a two- or four-year school, according to Bigger. It is glaringly obvious the district must expand CTE and apprenticeship opportunities.
Bigger is fully aware the district needs more Career and Technical Education seats at ACTI and Carroll County Tech Center, and the district must also develop additional apprenticeship programs for its students. The district will also reach out to the Adams Economic Development organization along with local chamber of commerce organizations for assistance in developing relationships with businesses for its students.
These new policies will need to be voted on, and hopefully approved, by the Littlestown Area School District Board.
The district needs to offer as many opportunities as possible for its students to stay competitive with other school districts and the world by providing “credentialed opportunities” for students, said Bigger.
“Our district must create more opportunities for our students outside the walls of the district and in addition, we also need to have more elective options in grades six through ten to allow for future career exploration,” said Bigger.
