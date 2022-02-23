A bridge replacement project is set to begin Tuesday, March 1, on state Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Adams County.
The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek between Geiselman Road in Union Township and Water Drive/Easton Way in Conewago Township, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
Work includes replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure consisting of two 11-foot lanes and two 8-foot shoulders, drainage upgrades, new guiderail, roadway approach reconstruction, pavement markings and signs, according to the release.
“The bridge will be replaced in phases. Weather permitting, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on the bridge on Tuesday, March 1. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to allow alternating directions of traffic to cross the bridge,” the release reads.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, the release advises.
JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $3,518,999 project, according to the release. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 25, 2023.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
“511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website,” the release reads.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
