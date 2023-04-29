For the past 200 years, a local church has served not only as a place of worship, but also as a home to its parishioners.
A Mass was held in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Monday night.
The church has been “home” to sisters Margaret Kane Orner and Donna Kane Weikert.
Before the Mass, Orner and Weikert reflected on how their parents were married at the church, and they both had their nuptials there. Orner, Weikert and their children were also baptized in the church.
“My whole life is in this church,” Orner said.
Orner recalled attending Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, where they learned the whole Mass in Latin one summer.
“It’s our family. It’s our home,” Weikert said.
At first, the sisters were not interested in going to the new parish at 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, when it moved from its 12 E. Main St. location.
Orner remembered attending a weekday Mass in the new building after the move in 2000 and looking out the window.
“It looked so beautiful,” Orner said. “I knew that was where we belong.”
Rev. Peter Di Tomasso of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church said he was honored to be the pastor for the 200th anniversary. He was a seminarian at the church and returned as a pastor in 2017.
Dating back to 1823, priests from St. Joseph’s in Emmitsburg, Md., and Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary served as ministers to Catholic residents in Fairfield, formerly known as Millerstown, according to the church’s website.
Father Crane, a Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary priest, received funding in 1852 for the construction of a church in Fairfield and called it Our Lady of the Snows, the website reads. The church was built in 1854 and named The Church of the Immaculate Conception by Father Deneckere of Gettysburg, according to the website.
“It’s exciting to see the growth of this parish,” Di Tomasso said. “It started as a small little church in town to this big parish here. I hope it continues to grow for years and years to come.”
The celebrant and homilist during Mass was Very Rev. Allan Wolfe, the Dean of the Franklin Deanery of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg.
Wolfe spoke of the church’s anniversary being like a wedding anniversary, noting the work that goes into a relationship. He also touched on the original church on East Main Street and the move to Tract Road, calling it “a dwelling place of God.”
He noted how everyone can be “a dwelling place of God” in their own way.
“Our own love for the lord is what inspires others,” Wolfe said.
The Mass included altar concelebrants Di Tomasso, Rev. Chidi Onwunka, and Rev. Christopher Oneyenke, deacons Rev. Mr. Richard Ramsey and Rev. Mr. Stephen Huete, lectors Barbara Liska and Sharon Ranney, gift bearers Joan Ritter and Darylene Lehmer, and master of ceremonies Tom Lauer.
Altar servers were Mitch Schleis, Jon Amidon, Carlos Espinosa, J.P. Weller, Joseph Cleaver, Abigil Stottlemyer, Ysabella Jabzon, and Gabriella Vega-Fritts.
Music included Cathy Pecher as the organist, Jeannie Thornton as the cantor, and St. Mary’s choir led by Christine Carpenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.