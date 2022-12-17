It wasn’t just a single factor that prompted Mark Leer to resign last week as Huntington Township’s road master. Rather, the veteran employee attributed his looming departure to a tsunami of political differences.
Leer, an elected Huntington supervisor, intends to remain on the board; he isn’t the only one leaving the road crew.
During the municipality’s monthly business meeting Dec. 8, Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said several members of the road crew quit prior to the board’s November meeting, leaving the township in an “emergency situation” seeking help.
Meanwhile, the three-person board has been trying to fill the vacancies, although there have been disputes about the process, especially with family members of elected officials voicing interest in the positions.
Charles King, the brother of Supervisor Vice Chair Jeff King, was appointed to replace Leer beginning Jan. 1, but only after a lively debate. Leer pointed out that his son Cody, who was working part time for the road crew before quitting that same meeting, would have been interested in the position, but felt there was a clear conflict of interests with having a family member as a supervisor.
Over the past few months, Leer has repeatedly raised concerns about being able to retain and recruit help for the road crew.
“I have had issues keeping help because of the treatment from the board and the Huntington Township clique,” Leer said a day after the meeting. “If they keep it up, they might as well have a family reunion in there with the nepotism.”
“At this point, I’m fed up with the politics, the incompetence and the lack of good decision-making on behalf of the board,” he said. “There isn’t one particular reason, but I felt like I was forced into it.”
His resignation was accepted Dec. 8. For now, Leer intends to remain a municipal supervisor. He has one year remaining on his second six-year term.
“If you look at our roads compared to neighboring townships, we stand out and it’s not by chance,” King told Leer. “It’s by hard work. You did a good job.”
Long-time township Secretary Patricia Davis said she always “received a lot of telephone calls thanking us about the road crew.”
Leer’s resignation is effective Dec. 31. Leer has held the position for 15 years and has been on the crew for 16.
“I thank the township for everything, it’s been an interesting job, and I’ve enjoyed most of it,” he said.
The board debated filling Leer’s forthcoming vacancy, as well as other road crew openings.
There are four positions open on the road crew, head and assistant road master, both of which require a commercial drivers license (CDL), and a pair of part-time spots.
Charles King was the lone applicant for the head road master position, according to officials. Guise nominated him, but with his brother recusing himself, no second was offered.
Subsequently, new Huntington Solicitor Todd King, who is replacing veteran legal counsel Bob Campbell at the end of the year, clarified that “Roberts Rules of order do not require a second.”
After a failed tie vote – during which Guise voted in favor, Leer voted against and Jeff King abstained – the solicitor advised the board that all three supervisors would be permitted to vote, citing municipal code.
The motion passed 2-1, with Guise and Jeff King voting in favor of the supervisor’s sibling.
“We have no financial ties whatsoever, but I did have to recuse myself,” said King, noting that he’s been a dairy farmer for 45 years and his brother has been a truck driver for 35 years.
The township received correspondence from the PA State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) citing stipulations from the State Ethics Law requiring an elected supervisor to abstain from voting, if an immediate family member is nominated for a position, among other responsibilities.
However, PSATS Policy & Research Director Holly Fishel also wrote that there is a “provision for a three-member board that if one member abstains due to a conflict and there is a tie vote, that the supervisor with the conflict can break the tie on a revote.”
“I generally do not recommend doing this as it can cause substantial backlash from residents, but it is something that can be done,” Fishel wrote.
Leer asserted afterwards that he was not provided with that correspondence until several days after the meeting occurred. He voiced concerns about transparency, and displeasure that he wasn’t part of the interview process.
“Neither myself nor Jeff King should be appointing our family members to any position with the township because it’s a violation of the ethics law,” said Leer, who described the entire situation as “poor judgment by the board of supervisors.”
“I have nothing against Mr. (Charles) King, I don’t know him,” he said. “I have nothing against my son. I just don’t agree with any of this. It’s not good politics, it’s not good optics. It just doesn’t look good.”
According to Guise and King, Leer left town for a five-week vacation in October, and soon thereafter, a pair of road crew staffers quit. With only one employee available to handle emergencies, officials quickly looked for backup.
Guise pointed out that the township advertised in the help wanted section of the Gettysburg Times – an expenditure of $1,000 – but the marketing effort generated little interest. Applicants indicated they were made aware of the positions via “word of mouth.”
“Given the situation we were in, we had to make a timely decision,” said Guise. “It’s been a struggle, but we’ll get by one way or the other.”
In separate votes, the board hired Brian Ness to the road crew, citing his CDL background, and former supervisor David Boyer for a part-time non-CDL position.
There were no audible no votes.
Leer was on vacation last month when, according to meeting minutes that were discussed Dec. 8, Guise and King approved part-time staffing for the road crew, including Charles King, Ness and Boyer.
Similarly, Jeff King recused himself from appointing his brother.
“I question how people were appointed without a quorum,” said Leer.
Guise explained that he viewed the November hires as “temporary positions” given the township’s staffing shortage. Even so, he called for the new vote Dec. 8, since “Mark Leer said we did not operate properly.”
Leer noted that his son Cody was interested in the head road master role but did not proceed with applying due to ethical concerns. Also, the position requires a CDL, which he lacked. During a previous public meeting, Cody approached the board about moving forward with classes and training – which would have cost $6,000 – but the proposal never advanced.
Cody Leer wrote in his resignation letter dated Dec. 8, and submitted to supervisors immediately before their meeting adjourned, that after “having been interested in other positions and being shot down every time, I no longer have any desire to be a part of this institution.”
“This township has been nothing but a good ole’ boys group for many, many years, catering to one single family and group while stomping on the rest of the community,” he continued.
The 25-year old was an employee of the township, which was not an appointed position.
After the meeting, Guise and King attributed the recent staff departures to disagreements over how the township’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan dollars should be allocated. Leer has long advocated utilizing a portion of the township’s $245,852 pandemic fund as one-time bonuses for staff.
However, Guise and King preferred designating the funding toward expensive culvert repairs and equipment upgrades.
Leer acknowledged that being passed over for COVID stipends was part of an overall “ballpark picture” but the issues were aplenty.
Similar to the PA Department of Transportation, which is having difficulties hiring CDL drivers, Leer has expressed frequent concerns about finding qualified workers.
“I’ve repeatedly asked for help,” said Leer. “It has been a crisis for years. They didn’t do everything they should have done to keep employees. My guys started quitting because of what they’re seeing by this board.”
Despite the road crew drama and the recent turnover, there was no issue treating local roadways during the recent winter storm. In fact, Guise said this week that Leer handled the duties himself without seeking any help. Guise wishes he would do more during the transition period to “get the guys on board.”
“There is no one in Huntington Township that doesn’t think he does a good job,” said Guise.
Currently, the township has three staff members on its road crew, Leer, Ness and Boyer. As of Jan. 1, Charles King will replace Leer. The position of assistant road master remains vacant.
The township’s annual reorganization meeting is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.