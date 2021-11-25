The Circular Merchant app, found on Apple and GooglePlay stores, and the website, www.circularmerchant.com, help facilitate the exchange of several materials, including electronic scrap, glass, organics and composting, paper and cardboard, plastics, metals, textiles, and reuse and yard sale items.
The saying is just as true for scrap materials as it is for antiques. The Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center built an app and website to make the exchange of scrap materials easier across the state.
