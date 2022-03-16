A song-filled 1970's cartoon series that taught viewers how a bill becomes law and how conjunctions function will come to life this weekend in the Biglerville High School (BHS) auditorium.
Performances of “Schoolhouse Rock Live Too!” are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Demonstrating the series’ lasting appeal, the musical is nostalgic for both director Shane Miller and cast member Gabby Pirich.
“I saw those cartoons when I was young, yes, back when a Saturday morning was meant to see cartoon shows,” Miller said.
Pirich is thrilled to revive sweet memories.
“I've always loved theater here at Biglerville High School and when I heard it was ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ I was very excited. I remember sitting in my parent's bedroom with the TV on, humming along to ‘Conjunction Junction,’ and now, singing in the show, floods back memories of my childhood,” said Pirich.
The series’ distinctive songs make for a lively show, Miller and Pirich agreed.
Miller chose the show “because it is family-friendly, up-beat and many people know the music,” he said.
Among the show’s 21 production numbers, “one of my favorite songs is ‘Interjections!’ I always liked that one,” Miller said.
“We also have many moments where we act out animals and machines and so-forth. I really enjoy those moments especially,” he said.
The start of the show tops the list for Pirich.
“My favorite moment is our opening, ‘Rockin’ Medley’ because it's a large selection of all of the most popular ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ songs. I love how we can go from ‘Verb!,’ a fast upbeat song to ‘The Preamble,’ a slower and an a cappella-type song,” Pirich said.
The show features movement as well as music, said Pirich, who appeared previously at BHS in “Sunday in the Park with George” and “The War of the Worlds: A Totally Teen Online Theatrical Event.”
“The biggest challenge I've had to overcome was that in this show, there are virtually no breaks. You are always on stage, dancing, singing, or helping the scene move along,” Pirich said.
Miller praised juniors Pirich and Aubrey Woltz as “wonderful performers as well as student leaders that show true initiative.”
They have taken on the role of “production leaders in gathering and organizing props as well as writing down all of the blocking for the show and catching up those that were absent,” Miller said.
In addition to singing in numerous ensembles, Woltz has assisted with BHS productions including “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
All 13 cast members from grades eight through 12 are crucial to the show, as are student crew members, Miller said.
Playing characters are Kiersten Englebert, Caroline Hurda, Cole Carlson, Leah Watson, Woltz and Pirich.
Ensemble members are Grace Buchheister, Kira Cramer, Sam Gano, Kaitlyn Gills, Delilah McDannell, Shane Stoermer and Alyssa Vaughan.
The show’s program thanks Gabriella Corson, Anthony Kauffman, Nyx Slaybaugh, Cohen Compton and Connor Hawley “for tech, lights, and stage help,” and Tiffni Woltz for props assembly.
Miller also praised the show’s musical director, BHS music teacher Nicole Kelley, saying “it has been wonderful working with her.”
“We have a piano and percussion that are both situated on the stage,” Miller said. Kelly performs on piano and Kai Sanders is the percussionist.
Miller has been “a director for about 25 years. I used to direct musicals and junior high productions in Berks County in the '90s and early 2000s. I directed a musical revue last year at Biglerville and a fall production this year,” he said.
The show’s program includes thanks to the Gettysburg Community Theatre for loaned items.
