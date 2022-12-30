John Phillips has announced he will not seek re-election as Adams County controller in 2023, according to a press release issued Thursday.
Phillips, who became the county’s second controller in 2020, had pledged to continue evolving the controller’s office that was first created in 2012 when Adams County became a fifth-class county, the release reads.
As the county’s bookkeeper, the controller serves as an internal auditor and “makes all payments on behalf of the county,” according to the release.
“I am indebted to the individuals who first asked me to run for the position, and the voters who trusted me in the role because I am truly enjoying my term in office,” Phillips said. “In an era when so many levels of government are simply failing to be effective and responsible stewards for the taxpayers, Adams County is the opposite, delivering services efficiently.”
Over the past three years, the controller’s office has “accomplished a number of significant goals, including receiving a fourth consecutive national award for financial reporting; correcting compliance and collection issues within the hotel tax (pillow tax) program; improving utilization of historic preservation and economic development funds; strengthening policies for capital asset management and fiscal stewardship; cutting costs through implementation of juror debit cards; improving fiscal controls with electronic workflows; implementing electronic bidding to increase the county’s supplier base; and completing the county’s first asset inventory in two decades,” the release reads.
Additionally, the controller’s office upgraded the financial system to implement a county-wide accounts receivable system “for tracking and collection of debts owed to the county,” and updated a “tax collection ordinance proposed to enhance accountability and cash flow,” according to the release.
“These accomplishments are directly attributable to the superb staff of the controller’s office,” said Phillips. “In 40 years of leading organizations within the United States Navy and Lockheed Martin, I have never enjoyed a more dedicated and professional staff, and I thank Deputy Controller Beth Cissel and her team for their commitment to the County and to the taxpayers it serves.”
In addition to working in concert with many departments, the controller’s office had support and assistance from the board of the commissioners, county manager, county solicitor, treasurer, budget and purchasing, and information technology, according to the release.
“The controller is in a unique statutory position within county government, simultaneously working with the other elected officials to improve county fiscal management and effectiveness, while holding the mandate to audit those same elected officials and safeguard county funds. The best interest of the county is the essential measure,” Phillips said.
Phillips, who came to Adams County in 1970, is a 1979 Gettysburg Area High School graduate. When Phillips lost his father, he made the decision to close their law office Phillips & Phillips at the end of 2018 after practicing law together since 2007.
Spending 18 years in a variety of leadership positions at Lockheed Martin gave Phillips a unique skillset to use in his role as county controller.
Phillips, who holds an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering, was employed as the director of finance and business operations for Advanced Naval Systems, overseeing financial performance with sales of $100 million annually, he said.
Phillips also worked as the chief financial officer of a joint venture with Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman, “two of the largest defense contractors in the United States,” according to Gettysburg Times archives.
After 29 years in the U.S. Navy, Phillips retired as a commander serving seven of those years on active duty as a nuclear submarine officer with multiple deployments and as a tactical weapons instructor. His “last posting” was as a U.S. delegate to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Naval Armaments Group in Brussels, Belgium, he said.
Under Pennsylvania State law, the 2010 census showed the county’s rising population, which prompted the need to create a controller position in 2011. Steve Renner was the county’s first controller, starting in 2012.
Phillips and his wife, Kim, plan to relocate to New England after his term expires, “to be closer to their son, daughter-in-law, and new grandchild.”
