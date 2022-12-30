John Phillips
John Phillips has announced he will not seek re-election as Adams County controller in 2023, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Phillips, who became the county’s second controller in 2020, had pledged to continue evolving the controller’s office that was first created in 2012 when Adams County became a fifth-class county, the release reads.

