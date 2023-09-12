Oxford Township’s Recreational Park will grow by several acres thanks to the purchase of adjoining land. Supervisors waited several months for an appraisal of land on two sides of the park, currently belonging to Glen Gery, a brick making company.

Supervisors recently agreed to the $125,000 asking price the Glen Gery corporation proposed. At the Sept. 6 meeting, Darrin Catts, township manager, told supervisors he had spoken with Glen-Gery representatives, letting them know supervisors unanimously agreed to the price. He also said he told them supervisors “expect a formal sales agreement to be executed in the near future.”

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

