Oxford Township’s Recreational Park will grow by several acres thanks to the purchase of adjoining land. Supervisors waited several months for an appraisal of land on two sides of the park, currently belonging to Glen Gery, a brick making company.
Supervisors recently agreed to the $125,000 asking price the Glen Gery corporation proposed. At the Sept. 6 meeting, Darrin Catts, township manager, told supervisors he had spoken with Glen-Gery representatives, letting them know supervisors unanimously agreed to the price. He also said he told them supervisors “expect a formal sales agreement to be executed in the near future.”
The park is currently six acres, located adjacent to the municipal complex at 780 Hanover St. With the purchase, the park will nearly double its size.
Thanks to a planning process initiated by the township’s recreational park committee and a state grant, a first phase of improvements includes parking and a walking path. The township already added an outfield fence to the existing ballfield earlier this year.
In other actions, supervisors granted conditional approval to ERY Corporation for its plan to expand development of its Berlin Junction industrial park site, including the extension of the industrial road.
Supervisors voted unanimously to grant waivers for a preliminary plan and curbing and sidewalks usually required for roads. Supervisors gained assurances ERY will build the road to township specifications in case the road is ever turned over to the township.
“It is clear that the road will be built to township standards,” said Supervisor Harry McKean, noting he expects the accompanying surety bond to ensure compliance.
Catts told supervisors the Brethren Home has initiated planning for 59 additional senior cottages to be built in the southwest portion of their Cross Keys campus. A western parcel of the campus is also scheduled to be rezoned, with a hearing set for 6:15 p.m. Sept. 19, immediately before the next board meeting.
Also, Catts checked out two houses taken by imminent domain for traffic light improvements on the Carlisle Pike. He said they may not be suitable for fire training purposes.
While the township had hoped to provide Harrisburg Area Community College a training opportunity, the houses would need to have all hazardous materials, including asbestos removed, he said.
The catch is “if the houses are not intact, they can’t burn them” for fire training, said Catts. Asbestos removal would involve too much of the structure, he said. Supervisors opted to seek demolition bids instead.
In other actions, supervisors renewed township insurance coverage with added coverage for cyber security and crime. They also began rethinking what to do about the popular township newsletter when Catts informed them the newsletter is not selling enough advertising to cover costs.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
