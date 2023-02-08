A jury found a Lititz man guilty of obstructing the administration of law after he refused a blood test despite a search warrant, according to Adams County Asst. District Attorney Kyle Reuter.
The jury deliberated for about 25 minutes Tuesday before convicting Robert Beezel, 51, of the charge, which is a misdemeanor, Reuter said.
Beezel was found not guilty of driving under the influence (DUI), Reuter said.
Rather than the jury, Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner made the DUI ruling, but found Beezel guilty of one summary count each of driving left of center and lacking proper vehicle registration, Reuter said.
Sentencing is set for April 17, he said.
Gettysburg Borough Police Patrol Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard stopped Beezel on suspicion of DUI at 9:01 p.m. Feb. 5, 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause Hilliard filed with his criminal complaint.
Beezel refused to submit to a blood test, as he was legally permitted to do, after which Hilliard obtained a search warrant from Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder, but Beezel again declined, Reuter said.
The second refusal “obstructed Officer Hilliard’s ability to investigate,” Reuter said.
“A night time search warrant is requested as drugs and alcohol will degrade over a short period of time,” Hilliard wrote in an affidavit of probable cause related to the warrant request.
It is possible the lack of a blood sample may have contributed to the not-guilty verdict on the DUI charge, but the judge did not explain his reasoning, Reuter said.
The lesson to be drawn from the case is that members of the public must “comply with a valid search warrant,” he said.
